Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday criticised the BJP's renewed alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), alleging that the two parties had joined hands to protect their political interests rather than work for Punjab. He questioned the rationale behind the reunion, citing their past disagreements over farm laws, Chandigarh, water-sharing issues and Sikh institutions.

Describing the alliance as a political arrangement, Mann alleged that both parties were seeking to regain lost political ground. In a statement shared on X, he said the people of Punjab would remember the parties' record during their previous tenure in government.

Referring to the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws, Mann alleged that the Badal family had initially supported the legislation but changed its position after the protests gained wider support. He cited the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet and the Akali Dal's subsequent opposition to the laws as evidence of this shift.

The chief minister also questioned the Akali Dal's decision to align with the BJP despite its earlier criticism of the party over issues concerning Punjab. These included the proposed changes to Panjab University's governance, Chandigarh's status, the state's water rights, and the management of Sikh institutions.

The 2007-2017 Akali-BJP government Mann also referred to the 2007-2017 Akali-BJP government, alleging that the period was marked by the drug menace and incidents of sacrilege. He said the two parties had governed Punjab together for 10 years and had failed to address several issues affecting the state.

Questioning the political consistency of the alliance partners, Mann said they had previously indicated that they would contest elections independently but had now decided to come together. He alleged that the partnership was an attempt to protect political families and their positions.

The chief minister contrasted the BJP-Akali Dal alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party's governance agenda, saying his party's alliance was with Punjab's 3.25 crore people, including farmers, women, young people and ordinary families.

Citing the state government's initiatives, Mann referred to free electricity, canal water for agriculture, Mohalla Clinics, health cards offering coverage of up to ₹10 lakh and more than 78,000 government jobs. He claimed the jobs had been provided without bribes or political recommendations.

He also highlighted the government's Schools of Eminence initiative, saying students from these institutions were performing well in competitive examinations, including NEET.

Mann said the AAP would take its government schemes and achievements to households across Punjab. He reiterated that the party would pursue what he described as positive politics, without seeking support on religious or caste lines.