Bhagwant Mann will become Punjab CM again in 2027, says Kejriwal

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would return to power after the 2027 Assembly elections, arguing that the state government had retained public support after four years in office.

Addressing a roadshow in Bathinda following AAP's victory in municipal corporation elections, Kejriwal said the outcome showed voters were satisfied with the government's performance.

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"People are happy with the work done by the Bhagwant Mann government. The support seen in these elections gives us confidence that he will become Chief Minister again in 2027," Kejriwal said.

He claimed Mann was the first Punjab Chief Minister against whom there had been no corruption allegations during his tenure and alleged that central agencies would have launched investigations had any such accusations surfaced.

What Kejriwal said No corruption allegations have been made against Mann or his ministers, according to AAP.

The government has provided free electricity and health insurance benefits.

Financial assistance for women is expected to begin from July 1.

The local body poll results reflect public approval of the government's work. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also addressed the gathering and credited voters for AAP's performance in the civic elections.

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He said the government had expanded healthcare and education facilities, improved power supply to farmers and increased the use of canal water for irrigation.