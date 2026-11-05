Bharat Parv attracts over 25,000 visitors in three days at Ekta Nagar

Bharat Parv 2026, being held at Ekta Nagar near Gujarat’s Statue of Unity, has drawn more than 25,000 visitors in its first three days, with state pavilions, regional food stalls, craft demonstrations and evening performances bringing cultural traditions from across India to a single venue.

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Organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism in association with Gujarat Tourism, the festival began on November 1 and will continue until November 15. It is centred on the theme of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and aims to give visitors an opportunity to explore the country’s tourism destinations, heritage, cuisines and artistic traditions.

Crafts and state showcases Tourism pavilions set up by states and Union Territories are displaying prominent destinations, traditional art, handicrafts and handloom products. Odisha’s exhibits include Sambalpuri sarees, Pattachitra paintings, applique work and silver filigree. Assam is showcasing Muga silk and Mekhela-Chadar, while Bihar has brought Madhubani paintings, Bhagalpur silk and Sikki grass craft.

Madhya Pradesh’s displays include Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees and Gond art. Pashmina and Kani shawls from Jammu and Kashmir, and Pochampally Ikat sarees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, are also among the exhibits. Gujarat is presenting Patola, Pithora art and Ajrakh printing. Bamboo products from Chhattisgarh and shell crafts from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands add to the range.

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Visitors can watch artisans demonstrate craft-making techniques and purchase handloom and handicraft products at the pavilions. These displays give craftspeople an opportunity to present their skills directly to visitors and bring traditional products to a wider audience.

Food and cultural programme The festival has 25 food stalls serving regional dishes from states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Sikkim, Assam, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat. The menu features Bihar’s litti chokha and thekua, Rajasthan’s dal baati and pyaz kachori, Madhya Pradesh’s gajak and Ratlami sev, and West Bengal’s jhalmuri and patisapta pitha. Visitors can also sample veg momo and sel roti from Sikkim, along with nadru yakhni and zafrani kahwa from Kashmir.

Studio kitchens operated by IIHM Shimla and IIHM Gandhinagar are conducting live cooking demonstrations every day, showcasing regional dishes and culinary traditions.

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Artists from various states perform every evening, presenting folk music, traditional dances and other cultural forms. The programme, alongside the food and craft displays, is intended to make the festival a platform for cultural exchange and tourism promotion.

The Statue of Unity will remain open on Monday, November 9, during the Diwali holiday period, although its viewing gallery will be closed. The additional opening will provide tourists and families another opportunity to visit the monument while attending Bharat Parv. The festival will continue at Ekta Nagar until November 15.