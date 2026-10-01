Binance invests $100 million in Circle, renews USDC partnership for five years

Binance has invested $100 million in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), while renewing and expanding its strategic partnership with the stablecoin issuer for five years. The agreement will focus on expanding the use of Circle’s USDC across Binance’s global platform, particularly in emerging markets.

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Under the expanded partnership, Binance will promote USDC across its global platform, especially in emerging markets. Circle will provide infrastructure services to support the holding and use of USDC.

As part of the transaction, Binance purchased $100 million worth of Circle Class A common stock through a private placement. The shares were purchased at a price reflecting a five per cent discount to Circle’s market price prior to the closing of the transaction.

What is USDC? USDC is a US dollar-backed stablecoin designed to maintain a value of one US dollar. Stablecoins are digital assets designed to maintain a relatively stable value against an underlying asset, such as a fiat currency. They are used across digital-asset markets for activities including trading, payments and transfers.

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What does the partnership include? The five-year agreement will see Binance promote USDC across its global platform, while Circle will provide infrastructure services supporting the holding and use of USDC. The companies will focus particularly on expanding access to USDC across emerging markets.

The renewed agreement accompanies Binance’s $100 million equity investment in Circle, giving the cryptocurrency exchange an ownership interest in the company while deepening its commercial relationship with the USDC issuer.

Richard Teng, co-CEO of Binance, said the investment reflected the company's long-term confidence in Circle and its digital-asset infrastructure. “Our $100 million investment and five-year commitment represent long-duration conviction… A stable, trusted digital dollar should not be a privilege—it should be available to anyone with a phone. That's the future this partnership is designed to deliver," said Teng.

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Jeremy Allaire, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Circle, said the partnership could help expand access to dollar-denominated digital assets across global markets.

“Together, we see incredible opportunities to leverage USDC to expand dollar access, support savings and investment with innovative digital asset products, and reach people and businesses throughout global emerging markets, said Allaire.

Note to the Reader: Readers are advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions.

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