Binance’s AI-powered fight against a new generation of crypto scams

Crypto scams are no longer easy to spot.

The badly written phishing email, the random investment message from an unknown number, the fake website filled with spelling mistakes – those older patterns are giving way to something far more convincing. Fraudsters today use AI to clone voices, generate realistic videos, automate conversations, and mimic real people with alarming accuracy. In many cases, the scam does not even feel like a scam until the money is already gone.

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Artificial intelligence has changed the mechanics of online fraud across industries, but its impact on crypto has become particularly visible over the last year. According to Binance Research’s latest analysis">Binance Research’s latest analysis, crypto fraud surged 30% year-on-year in 2025, reaching an estimated $17 billion globally. A growing share of these attacks now involves AI-enhanced phishing, impersonation attempts, social engineering, and fake support interactions designed to look authentic enough to lower a user’s guard.

The scale is forcing crypto platforms to rethink how security systems operate.

In a recent report titled AI Versus AI – How Binance Is Defending Users in the Age of Intelligent Fraud,">AI Versus AI – How Binance Is Defending Users in the Age of Intelligent Fraud, Binance outlined how it is increasingly relying on AI-powered tools to detect suspicious activity, block scams in real time, and respond to fraud attempts before they escalate.

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What emerges from the report is a picture of security infrastructure that is starting to look less like traditional moderation systems and more like an ongoing technological arms race.

When scams start sounding human A few years ago, many crypto scams followed familiar patterns. Fraudulent links circulated through mass messages, fake giveaways promised unrealistic rewards, and impersonation attempts were often crude enough for users to identify quickly. That gap is narrowing.

AI tools are making scams cleaner, faster, and more personalised. Deepfake videos can imitate public figures. Voice cloning can recreate someone’s speech patterns within minutes. Automated bots are now capable of carrying out long, believable conversations designed to manipulate users emotionally rather than technically.

The attack itself may not involve breaking into a system at all. Sometimes, it simply involves convincing a person to trust the wrong interaction. That shift matters because it changes what exchanges have to defend against.

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Traditional fraud systems were largely designed to detect suspicious transactions or unusual account behaviour. But modern scams increasingly unfold through behavioural manipulation like fake urgency, emotional pressure, impersonation, or social engineering tactics that happen outside the platform itself.

Binance says its response has been to expand AI across multiple layers of platform security rather than relying only on manual intervention or static rules.

According to the company, more than 24 AI initiatives and over 100 machine learning models are now contributing to fraud detection efforts across the platform. Binance stated that AI-driven systems currently support 57% of its fraud detection measures.

The company also reported a 60%–70% reduction in card fraud rates compared to broader industry benchmarks.

The volume behind the problem The numbers in Binance’s report offer a sense of how relentless the attack environment has become.

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Between Q1 2025 and Q1 2026, the exchange said it helped prevent approximately $10.53 billion in user losses while protecting more than 5.4 million users globally.

In Q1 2026 alone, Binance reported intercepting 22.9 million scam and phishing attempts. According to the company, these interventions helped safeguard nearly $1.98 billion in user funds during the quarter.

What stands out is not only the value involved, but the speed and scale at which these scams now operate.

Many attacks are no longer carried out individually. AI tools allow fraud campaigns to be automated, repeated rapidly, and customised across different platforms at the same time. A phishing message can now sound personalised. A fake support response can appear professional. Even forged transaction screenshots are becoming more realistic.

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Binance says it is using AI systems to respond to exactly these kinds of threats.

Computer vision technology is being deployed to identify manipulated payment proofs and forged screenshots. Real-time language analysis is used to detect suspicious communication patterns in peer-to-peer interactions. Identity verification systems are also evolving to detect synthetic identities and deepfake attempts during onboarding and KYC checks.

In practice, the security model is becoming increasingly adaptive. Instead of relying on fixed rules, systems are being trained to identify changing behavioural patterns as scams evolve.

Securing AI tools before they become vulnerabilities The report also highlights another emerging issue inside crypto markets: AI-powered products themselves.

Automated trading agents and AI-assisted tools are becoming more common across digital asset platforms, but they also introduce new operational risks if safeguards are weak.

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Binance pointed to its Ai Pro platform as an example of how it is trying to reduce those risks early.

According to the company, AI trading agents on the platform operate within isolated environments where funds remain separated from main user accounts and are restricted exclusively to trading functions. Withdrawal access is disabled within these environments as an additional control layer.

Binance also stated that third-party tools submitted to the Ai Pro marketplace undergo vetting before approval. Roughly 12% of submitted third-party “skills” were identified as potentially risky, according to the company.

The broader significance of this approach is becoming clearer across the technology sector: AI systems are increasingly being treated as environments that need their own security architecture, not just additional features layered onto existing products.

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The human problem behind the technology problem One of the more striking parts of Binance’s report is the emphasis on user behaviour.

Even with advanced detection systems in place, many successful scams still begin with ordinary human reactions like panic, trust, urgency, fear of missing out, or confusion. A user may believe they are speaking to customer support. They may think they are helping a friend. They may simply act too quickly under pressure.

That is why exchanges are spending more time on awareness campaigns alongside technical security upgrades.

According to Binance, its account takeover education initiatives reached more than 179,000 users during Q1 2026. The campaigns focused on helping users recognise common warning signs linked to phishing, impersonation attempts, and social engineering attacks.

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The educational push reflects a wider reality within cybersecurity: the sophistication of attacks is rising faster than many users realise.

Scams also increasingly happen away from the exchange itself – through messaging platforms, fake social media accounts, cloned websites, or fraudulent calls. By the time funds move onto a platform, the manipulation may already have happened somewhere else entirely.

For crypto companies, that creates a difficult balancing act. Security systems now need to monitor platform activity while also preparing users for risks that originate beyond the platform’s direct control.

Fraud recovery is becoming part of the equation Preventing attacks is only one part of the challenge. Recovering funds after fraud occurs has become equally important, especially as scams grow more organised and international.

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Binance stated that recovery programmes helped reclaim approximately $12.8 million in 2025, marking a 41% year-on-year increase. The company also said collaborative efforts with authorities and industry partners assisted in the confiscation of $131 million in illicit funds globally.

These efforts underline how crypto investigations are becoming more cross-border and coordination-heavy. Transactions can move rapidly across jurisdictions, wallets, and platforms, making cooperation between exchanges, investigators, and enforcement agencies increasingly necessary when tracing illicit activity.

The rise of institutional participation in digital assets is also putting greater focus on these security standards. As larger financial players enter the ecosystem, the expectation is shifting from basic platform protection to infrastructure-level resilience.

The larger challenge ahead What Binance’s latest report ultimately shows is that fraud prevention in crypto is no longer operating at the edges of the business. It is becoming central to how platforms build trust, manage risk, and sustain participation in an environment where scams are becoming faster, more convincing, and increasingly difficult to distinguish from legitimate interactions.

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As AI lowers the barrier for sophisticated fraud, the pressure on crypto platforms is no longer just about innovation or scale, but about whether security systems can evolve quickly enough to respond to increasingly intelligent threats.

For the broader crypto ecosystem, the challenge now extends beyond detecting scams after they occur to building systems capable of anticipating them before users become victims.

Note to the Reader: Readers are advised that crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions. Mint/HTDS shall not, in any manner, be responsible or liable for the content of the article or advertisement, including the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, or affirmations expressed therein, and is absolved from any legal action or enforceable claims. This content is for informational and awareness purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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