Binance’s TradFi Perpetuals extending market access beyond trading hours

Exposure to equities, commodities, and digital assets typically sits on different platforms, each with its own timelines, requirements, and fee structures. Adjustments often involve moving funds between accounts, waiting for transfers to clear, and navigating multiple interfaces.

Binance is among the platforms extending its 24/7 trading framework beyond digital assets to include TradFi Perpetual (TradFi-perps) contracts. These digital derivative instruments track the price movements of various underlying indices, including commodities and equities, within a unified crypto-native environment.

“TradFi-perps are beginning to establish themselves as a new venue for accessing traditional financial markets through crypto rails. Their growth reflects the structural advantages of perpetual contracts, including 24/7 availability, no expiry, flexible sizing, and reduced rollover friction. We’re committed to delivering a trusted, all-in-one platform that meets today’s sophisticated market needs, backed by the education necessary for confident trading,” said SB Seker, Head of APAC, Binance.

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In practical terms, this also reduces the need to repeatedly withdraw and redeploy funds when shifting exposure between asset classes. Capital can remain within the same environment while positions are adjusted, rather than being distributed across different platforms.

Timing is not a limitation The TradFi Perpetual contract utilises a continuous trading model to track price indices, operating outside of regulated traditional exchange windows. Positions can be opened or adjusted at any time, regardless of whether the underlying market is open. This does not remove uncertainty or risk, but it changes how participants can respond to it.

For traders operating outside Western market hours, this also affects how participation is timed. Activity no longer needs to align with another region’s schedule. Positions can be monitored and adjusted during locally relevant hours, rather than being tied to distant exchange openings.

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Historically, this kind of timing flexibility has been more accessible to institutional participants with global trading infrastructure. Extending a similar framework within a digital trading environment reflects a shift in how access is structured, even though the complexity and risks of trading remain.

Access across asset classes One of the more noticeable changes is how different asset classes are accessed.

The current TradFi Perpetual contracts include a lineup with a few examples mentioned below:

Commodities: Gold (XAUUSDT), Silver (XAGUSDT)

Equities: Tesla (TSLAUSDT), Intel (INTCUSDT)

Index ETFs: MSCI South Korea (EWYUSDT), MSCI Japan (EWJUSDT)

Energy Markets: Crude Oil (CLUSDT), Brent Oil (BZUSDT), Natural Gas (NATGASUSDT) All contracts are settled in USDT and operate within a shared margin framework. This allows positions across different asset classes to sit alongside each other, rather than being separated across multiple systems.

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These contracts also function within a consistent fee and margin structure within the same ecosystem, which can reduce the need to account for different cost frameworks when switching between platforms. The shift here is less about simplification and more about consolidation, i.e., bringing different exposures into a single operational flow.

If you are new to leveraged products, visit Binance Academy for guides on leverage, margin, and liquidation before your first live trade.

Pricing continues even when markets close Extending traditional assets into a 24/7 trading structure raises an obvious question—how are prices determined when the underlying markets are not active?

Binance uses a two-layer pricing approach.

During active trading hours, pricing is based on a live price index that reflects data from underlying markets. When those markets close, the system transitions to a different mechanism. The price index remains at its last available level, while the mark price is calculated using an Exponentially Weighted Moving Average (EWMA).

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This approach is designed to maintain continuity in pricing during off-hours while limiting abrupt movements that may arise from reduced liquidity. It does not replicate live market trading but provides a reference that allows positions to remain active.

Perpetual contracts TradFi Perpetual contracts follow the same structure as crypto perpetual futures.

They track the price of an underlying asset and do not have an expiry date. Positions remain open until they are closed by the user, removing the need to roll over contracts at fixed intervals, as is required in traditional futures markets.

Users can also apply leverage, adjusting exposure relative to their margin. This can be used for different strategies, including short-term positioning, hedging, or adjusting allocation across asset classes. However, leverage increases both potential gains and losses and requires careful monitoring of margin and liquidation thresholds.

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For example, a trader holding exposure to equities may adjust positions in commodities in response to macroeconomic developments without waiting for market openings. Similarly, short-term reactions to price movements can be executed outside traditional trading hours, though outcomes remain dependent on broader market conditions.

Activity and market participation The latest report by Binance Research highlights the growth of TradFi-perps. Average daily trading volume rose from approximately $3 billion in January 2026 to $8.6 billion in March 2026, representing a 188% increase in Q1 2026. Data suggests that Binance accounts for approximately 41% of historical TradFi-perps trading volume.

A Binance survey of over 2,000 Indian investors found that 85% are open to investing in TradFi-perps, with more than half (54%) expressing clear intent and a further 31% willing to explore the products with more education.

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In fact, since launch, Binance’s TradFi-perps contracts have recorded over $153 billion in cumulative trading volume, alongside a high number of individual trades.

This level of activity indicates growing engagement with cross-asset derivatives that operate beyond traditional market hours. It also reflects increasing interest in trading structures where timing, access, and flexibility play a role alongside asset selection.

What’s changing here is not the existence of traditional financial markets, but how they can be accessed.

The combination of continuous trading, cross-asset exposure, and a shared trading environment introduces a different operational rhythm. Trading becomes less dependent on exchange hours, even though it remains influenced by volatility, pricing dynamics, and risk.

Rather than being defined strictly by when markets open and close, access becomes more continuous. How that access is used, however, still depends on individual strategy, experience, and risk tolerance.

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Risks and Responsible Trading There are risks associated with trading perpetual contracts on traditional assets. By accessing and trading TradFi Perpetuals, you agree to assume all risks associated with TradFi Perpetuals, including but not limited to the risks set out herein and in the risk warning that includes a summary overview of some (but not all) of the risks that may result from trading TradFi-perps.

If you are new to perpetuals, start with small position sizes and little to no leverage, and only trade an amount you’re comfortable with losing. You can slowly increase the amount of your positions as you develop a consistent risk management approach. You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, or related transaction is appropriate for you according to your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance.

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Availability and the supported symbols vary by region and may change. Note that TradFi-perps are not associated with, sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with the issuer of the relevant underlying shares or the exchange on which they are listed.

Note to the Reader: Readers are advised that crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions.

Mint/HTDS shall not, in any manner, be responsible or liable for the content of the article or advertisement, including the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, or affirmations expressed therein, and is absolved from any legal action or enforceable claims. This content is for informational and awareness purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.