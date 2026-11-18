New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Biopharmaceutical firm Biocon Ltd has received marketing authorisation from the European Commission (EC) for Pebrilzo, its pertuzumab biosimilar, to treat HER2-positive breast cancer across multiple disease stages in the European Union.

Biocon's pertuzumab is the first biosimilar to receive EC marketing authorisation under the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) new tailored clinical approach, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The approval follows a positive CHMP opinion on September 17, 2026, and a recent US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for the biosimilar, it added.

"The European Commission's approval of Pebrilzo, our pertuzumab biosimilar, the first under its new tailored clinical pathway, marks a significant regulatory milestone for Biocon," Biocon CEO and Managing Director Shreehas Tambe said.

"With this approval, pertuzumab becomes our fifth oncology biosimilar approved in both Europe and the United States, strengthening our global oncology portfolio and reinforcing our commitment to expanding access to high-quality, affordable biologic therapies for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer," he added.

Approved as a 420 mg concentrate for solution for infusion, the biosimilar is indicated for use in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive, locally advanced, inflammatory, or early-stage breast cancer at high risk of recurrence, as well as in the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence, the filing said.