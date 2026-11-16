Biocon gets USFDA nod for breast cancer biosimilar Pebrilzo

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Biopharmaceutical company Biocon Ltd on Monday said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Pebrilzo (pertuzumab-qcay) injection, a biosimilar to Perjeta, used in the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.

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Pebrilzo is a monoclonal antibody that treats HER2-positive breast cancer by blocking HER2 receptors on cancer cells. With this approval, Biocon now has five oncology biosimilar therapies approved in the United States, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Biocon has also entered into a global settlement and licence agreement with Genentech, securing the earliest licensed launch date for Pebrilzo in the US in the third quarter of calendar year 2028.

"The US FDA approval of PEBRILZO, our biosimilar pertuzumab, marks another significant milestone in Biocon's journey to expand access to high-quality biosimilars," said Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Limited.

He added that the approval strengthens the company's anti-cancer portfolio and advances its commitment to expanding access to high-quality, affordable biologic medicines for patients facing both physical and financial burdens from the disease.

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Pebrilzo joins Biocon's existing US oncology portfolio, which includes Ogivri (trastuzumab-dkst), Jobevne (bevacizumab-nwgd), Fulphila (pegfilgrastim-jmdb), and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq), the filing said.

Earlier in September, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had issued a positive opinion recommending marketing authorisation for Biocon's pertuzumab biosimilar under the brand name Pebrilzo in Europe.

According to the company, approximately 320,000 women in the US may be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2026, of whom about 20 per cent will be HER2-positive.