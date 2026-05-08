Biocon Q4 net profit down 56.8 pc at ₹198.6 cr

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Biocon Ltd has reported a 56.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹198.6 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, hit by exceptional item outgo of ₹80.4 crore on various heads, including impact of new labour code.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹459.4 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter was at ₹4,516.6 crore as against ₹4,417 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
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Biocon reported a consolidated net profit of ₹198.6 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, FY26. This represents a 56.8% decline compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.
Biocon's net profit decline was primarily due to an exceptional item outgo of ₹80.4 crore on various heads, including the impact of the new labor code.
Biocon's consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY26 was ₹4,516.6 crore, a slight increase from ₹4,417 crore in the year-ago period.
Biocon's board has recommended a final dividend of 50 paise per equity share of face value of ₹5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.
Biocon has created a unified biopharma entity by integrating its biosimilars business with its generics formulations and APIs business, aiming for a stronger balance sheet and improved leverage metrics.
Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at ₹4,241.2 crore as compared to ₹3,987.5 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of 50 paise per equity share of face value of ₹5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting, Biocon said.
For FY26, consolidated net profit was at ₹368.8 crore, down from ₹1,429.4 crore in FY25, it added.
Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at ₹16,927 crore as against ₹15,261.7 crore in FY25, the company said.
"Biocon closed FY26 on a strong note despite a complex geopolitical environment. We delivered margin expansion along with 13 per cent YoY growth in operating revenue, excluding the one-time impact of generic lenalidomide sales last year," Biocon Ltd Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.
She further said, "This performance reflects the resilience of our business and disciplined execution through a pivotal year of integration."
Biocon has created a unified biopharma entity by integrating biosimilars business with generics formulations and APIs business, Mazumdar-Shaw said, adding the combined business has a stronger balance sheet, improved leverage metrics and a more global commercial footprint.
The company said Shreehas Tambe has taken charge as CEO & Managing Director of Biocon Ltd on April 1, 2026, with Kedar Upadhye appointed as Chief Financial Officer.
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