Bipasha Basu calls out body-shaming trolls: They do not define me

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Actor Bipasha Basu slammed body-shaming trolls, calling them "deeply disturbing reflections of the society towards women".

Basu penned a lengthy note in the comment section of the video, which had glimpses of how her appearance has been trolled after she gained post-pregnancy weight.

The actor, known for her work in projects such as "Raaz", "Omkara" and "Dhoom 2", said she is a confident woman who isn't bothered by such comments.

"Hope the human race does not remain so shallow and so low forever… and they encourage and applaud women for the million roles they play each day . I am a super confident woman with a very evolved loving partner and family. Memes and trolls do not define me ever… nor did they make me who i am," Basu wrote in the caption.

The "Humshakals" actor added such remarks can be hurtful to others.

"But these are deeply disturbing reflections of the society towards women . Another woman in my place could be deeply affected and scarred with the viciousness...Anyways if we have more strong voices and atleast women understanding and applauding women for who they are then women will rise higher and higher :) We are unstoppable ladies," she said.

Basu began dating Karan Singh Grover in 2014, after meeting him on the set of their film "Alone". They tied the knot in April 2016.