BiteSpeed Crosses 50 Million AI Voice Calls, Onboards Mamaearth, Mokobara, Beardo In Enterprise Push

BiteSpeed's AI Voice Agents, trained on over 50 million commerce calls, now power cart recovery, COD confirmation, and order support for 500+ Enterprise E-Commerce brands, as the platform establishes itself as the category leader in Voice Commerce.

National, August 18, 2026: BiteSpeed, the AI-native Revenue OS for E-Commerce brands, today announced that its AI Voice Agents have crossed 50 million calls within a few quarters of launch with a 5X increase in volume over the past six months, this cements the company's position as the category leader in Voice Commerce. The growth has been led by a wave of enterprise brands going live on voice, including Mamaearth, Zouk, Mokobara and Beardo taking the total number of enterprise brands live on BiteSpeed's Voice Agents past 500.

‘Voice Commerce’ - brands using AI-driven voice conversations as a primary revenue channel rather than a support afterthought, has emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories in e-commerce, and BiteSpeed has positioned itself at the centre of it. Unlike generic voice bots, BiteSpeed's Voice Agents are purpose-built for commerce conversations and trained for conversion. The underlying models are trained and continuously optimised on a dataset of over 50 million commerce calls, giving the agents a working understanding of the specific moments that make or break a sale, from negotiating a COD confirmation to handling price objections mid cart-recovery call. This commerce-specific tuning is what BiteSpeed credits for the agents sounding less like an IVR menu and more like a trained salesperson.

Over the last two quarters, BiteSpeed has also extended what its Voice Agents can do for enterprise brands running high call volumes. The agents now sync with internal order and CRM data in real time, so a shopper's exact cart, order status, or past complaint is available mid-call instead of the shopper having to repeat themselves. They support both Hindi and English with smart language switching personalised basis pincodes for diverse customer bases. Calls that show signs of frustration or strong purchase intent are automatically flagged and routed to a human agent removing the need for manual checks which is untenable at scale. BiteSpeed has also expanded voice use cases well beyond recovery, into delivery updates, feedback collection, and win-back calls for lapsed customers, reinforcing voice as a full-funnel commerce channel rather than a single-purpose tool.

"Voice Commerce is still a nascent category, but it won't be for long, and we intend to define what it looks like," said Vinayak Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of BiteSpeed. "Most players treat voice as a cheaper way to handle support tickets. We built ours as a revenue channel from day one, trained on tens of millions of real commerce calls rather than treated as a generic conversational AI problem. Enterprise brands like Mamaearth, Beardo, Mokobara, Neeman’s, are running some of the highest call volumes we've seen, and it's a strong signal that the market agrees with where we're headed."

With more than 10 million calls now flowing through the platform every month, BiteSpeed plans to deepen its investment in commerce-specific AI models, multilingual capabilities and enterprise voice infrastructure. As more brands move high-volume, revenue-critical conversations onto AI Voice Agents, the company aims to further establish Voice Commerce as a core growth channel for e-commerce businesses.

About BiteSpeed Founded in 2019 by BITS Pilani graduate and Forbes 30 Under 30 alumnus Vinayak Aggarwal, BiteSpeed is an AI-powered marketing, sales, and support suite designed natively for e-commerce brands. Backed by Peak XV's Surge, BiteSpeed helps online retailers recover lost sales, deepen customer engagement, and drive additional revenue through omnichannel AI automation. Visit BiteSpeed or follow BiteSpeed on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X for more information.