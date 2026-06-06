Bitespeed crosses $8M in ARR with 3X YoY growth, turns profitable

BiteSpeed, the AI-native revenue OS for e-commerce brands, announced that it has turned profitable while surpassing $8 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).The company recorded over 200% year-on-year net revenue growth, while powering more than $1.5 billion in D2C GMV volume and generating over $350 million in revenue for e-commerce brands globally. Bitespeed today powers 15%+ D2C GMV in India.

Founded in 2019, BiteSpeed has expanded its presence as an AI-native SaaS company within the global e-commerce sector . Today, the platform helps growth for 6,000+ brands across 50+ countries, including brands such as Mokobara, Bombay Shaving Company, The Face Shop, Zouk, mCaffeine, and Boldcare.

“Our focus from day one has been to build a fundamentally strong business with deep product-market fit,” said Vinayak Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of BiteSpeed. “Turning profitable while continuing to grow at this pace validates the scale of the opportunity in front of us and the value our platform delivers to brands globally.”

Over the last year, BiteSpeed has broadened its AI product suite across marketing, sales, and customer support. The company recently launched its AI Marketer platform, which deploys autonomous AI agents to manage the complete campaign lifecycle for e-commerce brands. This builds on the company’s broader AI infrastructure across WhatsApp, Voice, Email, SMS, and Socials.

BiteSpeed’s AI Voice Agents have also seen a good number of adoptions among enterprise brands, crossing 2 million+ calls per month within six months of launch. The human-like Voice Agents are helping businesses automate cart recovery, COD confirmation, customer engagement, and support conversations at scale.

“Profitability gives us the freedom to double down on our long-term vision,” added Vinayak. “We believe AI-native software will fundamentally redefine how commerce companies grow over the next decade, and BiteSpeed is building the operating system for that future.”

The company plans to continue investing in AI capabilities, enterprise expansion, and international growth as it helps to build its position in the category-defining AI-native CRM for e-commerce brands globally.

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