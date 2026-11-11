BiteSpeed Launches AI Creative Studio, Aims to Build the Higgsfield for E- Commerce

National, November 11, 2026:BiteSpeed, the AI-native Revenue OS for E-Commerce brands, today launched AI Creative Studio, a Higgsfield alternative purpose-built for E-commerce. It lets brands produce scroll-stopping video ads in minutes, with human-like avatars, with no photoshoot, agency or production team.

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Creative has become the biggest bottleneck in performance marketing for e-commerce. Ad platforms reward brands that test fresh creatives every week, yet most D2C teams still rely on studio shoots and agency cycles that take weeks. Video is clearly the winning medium, but the cost and effort it takes are still very high, making it hard to produce at scale.

AI Creative Studio is built for commerce, so every video it generates captures the brand's style and product details, and is made to sell.

Brands can create product videos, UGC-style ads, customer testimonials, animated videos and more, giving their teams a steady supply of fresh creative to test every week.

"70% of winning ads today are video ads, and brands that can't make them fast enough are leaving growth on the table," said Vinayak Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of BiteSpeed. "General-purpose generative AI tools like Higgsfield and HeyGen are impressive, but they were built for creators, not for commerce. D2C brands need human-like avatars showcasing their actual products in short-form formats like reels. AI Creative Studio gives every D2C team an in-house creative studio that moves at the speed their ads demand."

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AI Creative Studio extends BiteSpeed's AI suite from customer conversations to content, following the scale-up of its AI Voice Agents past 50 million commerce calls. As video becomes the primary way shoppers discover products, BiteSpeed aims to make high-volume video production accessible to every D2C brand, not just those with in-house studios and agency budgets.

About BiteSpeed Founded in 2019 by BITS Pilani graduate and Forbes 30 Under 30 alumnus Vinayak Aggarwal, BiteSpeed is an AI-powered marketing, sales, and support suite designed natively for e-commerce brands. Backed by Peak XV's Surge, BiteSpeed helps online retailers recover lost sales, deepen customer engagement, and drive additional revenue through omnichannel AI automation. Visit BiteSpeed or follow BiteSpeed on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X for more information.

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