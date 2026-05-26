BitSave completes cybersecurity audit mandated by FIU-IND from Grant Thornton

BitSave has completed the cybersecurity audit mandated for Virtual Digital Asset Service Providers under the circular issued by the Financial Intelligence Unit – India (FIU-IND) dated 15 September 2025.

The independent review was conducted by Grant Thornton Bharat LLP and evaluated BitSave’s cybersecurity posture, operational controls, and incident-reporting preparedness in line with the directions issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team.

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The engagement included a detailed gap assessment, remediation planning, implementation review, and validation of security controls across 26 cybersecurity domains relevant to digital asset service providers. These covered areas such as incident monitoring, infrastructure security, access management, logging systems, and regulatory reporting procedures.

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The assessment was conducted between November 2025 and February 2026 and concluded with confirmation of the implemented security and compliance measures.

“As the regulatory framework for digital assets continues to evolve in India, operating with strong cybersecurity and compliance standards is essential,” said Zakhil Suresh, Founder & CEO of BitSave. “Completing this audit is an important milestone in ensuring that BitSave remains aligned with the reporting, monitoring, and cybersecurity expectations applicable to Virtual Digital Asset Service Providers.”

For BitSave, the completion of this review forms part of its broader regulatory readiness efforts as India continues to formalise oversight of the digital asset sector. The platform remains committed to operating as a compliant and transparent platform within the current reporting and cyber security framework applicable to digital asset service providers.

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