BJP signals Dhami as face for 2027 Uttarakhand assembly elections, cites governance record

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has indicated that it will go into the 2027 Uttarakhand assembly elections under the leadership of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with party national president Nitin Navin pointing to governance and development as key planks.

In an interview with a leading Hindi news channel, Navin said, “The Dhami government has presented a strong model of development and good governance in the state.” He added that “Chief Minister Dhami has lived up to public expectations by enhancing transparency in administration and ensuring the delivery of basic facilities to remote areas.”

Development narrative at the centre

Navin said the state has seen rapid development in recent years. “Every state faces its own challenges, but in terms of governance and improvement in the standard of living, the state has made positive progress under Dhami’s leadership,” he said.

He also made it clear that “the party will project Chief Minister Dhami as the face for the 2027 elections, signalling early clarity on leadership projection.

Central leadership endorsement

The statement aligns with earlier endorsements by senior BJP leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union home minister Amit Shah have all publicly praised Dhami’s leadership and the state government’s performance.

As reported by Hindustan Times earlier, Shah had said in Haridwar that the BJP would form the government again in Uttarakhand in 2027, reinforcing the party’s aim for a third consecutive term.

Election positioning underway

The BJP has already initiated steps seen as part of its election groundwork. As reported by Hindustan Times earlier, the Uttarakhand cabinet expansion in March, where five MLAs were inducted as ministers, was viewed as an attempt to strengthen political outreach and address regional representation ahead of the polls.

Analysts say early projection of leadership helps frame the party’s campaign around continuity and governance delivery, particularly in a state where leadership stability has often been a talking point.