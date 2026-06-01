BJP Steps Up Uttarakhand 2027 Preparations as Nitin Nabin Backs Dhami Leadership

BJP National President Nitin Nabin's three-day visit to Uttarakhand has underscored the party's focus on organisational preparedness and leadership consolidation ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

During the visit, Nabin met senior party leaders, elected representatives and organisational functionaries across multiple levels. Discussions centred on strengthening the BJP's grassroots structure, expanding public outreach and building momentum for the next electoral cycle.

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Addressing party workers in Dehradun, Nabin emphasised the importance of booth-level organisation, describing it as the foundation of future electoral success. He urged party cadres to begin preparations well in advance and ensure that the government's initiatives are effectively communicated to voters.

The BJP leader also expressed confidence in Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership, praising the state's governance and development agenda. He highlighted several policy initiatives, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which he described as a significant reform with national relevance.

Nabin further cited the management of the Char Dham Yatra, infrastructure expansion, tourism development and welfare programmes as examples of the state's governance approach. According to him, these initiatives have strengthened public trust in the government and contributed to Uttarakhand's development trajectory.

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His remarks are being viewed as a signal of the party leadership's confidence in Dhami's leadership ahead of the next Assembly elections. The visit also reflects the BJP's strategy of combining governance messaging with organisational strengthening as it prepares for a third consecutive term bid in the state.

With nearly two years remaining before the election, the BJP appears to be focusing on early mobilisation, cadre engagement and consolidation of its development narrative to maintain its political advantage in Uttarakhand.