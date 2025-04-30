Blending Business with Belonging: How Global Families Are Rethinking Where They Live

For globally mobile families, the meaning of “home” is evolving. In an increasingly interconnected world, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-HNWIs (UHNWIs) are rethinking what makes a destination not just viable for business, but also livable for their families. Traditional financial hubs are no longer judged solely by tax efficiency or investment access. Instead, quality of life indicators — education, healthcare, safety, infrastructure, and global connectivity — are rising to the top of decision-making frameworks.

According to the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2024, 19% of UHNWIs planned to apply for a second passport or obtain new citizenship in 2024 – part of a broader movement among the ultra-wealthy to prioritize factors such as security, education, and long-term family wellbeing in their relocation decisions. Wealth mobility today is as much about where one can thrive personally as it is about where capital can grow.

This recalibration of priorities is influencing how families choose their base jurisdictions — giving rise to a new class of lifestyle destinations that offer both opportunity and everyday comfort. As this shift gains momentum, could Dubai — long known for its commercial dynamism — be quietly emerging as both a business hub and a place that elite families choose to call home?

A Growing Destination for Global Residents According to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2024, the UAE attracted over 6,700 millionaires in 2024 — the highest net inflow of any country globally. A significant portion of these individuals are choosing Dubai for its balance of global access, high-quality infrastructure, and lifestyle offerings tailored to international residents

Global Access and Daily Convenience Dubai International Airport connects to more than 260 international destinations, making it one of the world’s busiest international hubs. Its geographic position supports same-day business access across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

In parallel, Dubai’s infrastructure includes advanced mobile networks, digital ID services, and concierge support that cater to high-net-worth individuals and their families.

Residency Pathways That Support Long-Term Living The UAE’s Golden Visa programme offers a 10-year residency to investors, professionals, and retirees, with flexible options for family members and staff. These pathways are particularly appealing to family offices planning for multi-generational relocation.

Real estate plays a significant role in this trend. According to Knight Frank’s Q4 2024 Dubai Residential Market Review, the emirate recorded AED 422 billion in residential transactions in 2024 — a 30% increase over the previous year. The surge was driven not only by volume but also by value, with 435 homes sold above USD 10 million, the highest tally globally for the second consecutive year.

High-demand neighborhoods such as Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Hills Estate continue to attract interest from globally mobile buyers seeking long-term lifestyle security.

International Education with Global Recognition Dubai is home to one of the most diverse private education landscapes in the world. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) oversees over 200 private schools offering curricula such as IB, British, American, French, and Indian. More than 77% of these schools are rated "Good" or higher in KHDA inspections, making academic transitions smoother for expatriate families.

Well-established schools such as Nord Anglia International School, GEMS World Academy, and Swiss International Scientific School serve internationally mobile families and offer academic programs aligned with global university admissions pathways.

Access to Advanced Healthcare The UAE ranks among the top 20 healthcare systems globally, as per the CEOWORLD Magazine Health Care Index 2024. In Dubai, international-standard hospitals like Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, King’s College Hospital Dubai, and Mediclinic provide advanced care across specialties.

Many facilities are internationally accredited and partner with global insurance providers — a key requirement for globally relocating families.

A Strong Focus on Safety and Stability Dubai continues to be recognised as one of the safest cities in the world. In Numbeo’s 2024 Safety Index, the city scored 84.4/100, ranking above most major international capitals on crime and security measures.

Safety is supported not only by policing but by digital surveillance infrastructure, low crime rates, and a culture of efficiency in urban management.

A Lifestyle Proposition Built for the Future In today’s globalised world, does quality of life hold as much weight in relocation decisions as regulation and returns? For a growing number of families, the answer seems to be yes.

Dubai’s ability to blend elite services with everyday comfort — all in a future-ready, globally connected environment — is helping position it not just as a place to invest but a place to live.