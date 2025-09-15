Blending of technical expertise with essential soft skills key to remain competitive: Survey

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Workplaces need to update their strategies by integrating technology-driven, experiential learning and upskilling opportunities, as a significant percentage of India's tech talent believes that such experiences are in higher demand than theoretical knowledge, says a survey.

According to a survey released on Monday by New York-headquartered Vertex Group, workplaces are transforming, and those who are ready to learn and upskill will lead the industry going forward.

The survey, titled "The Relevance of Academic Qualifications in a Changing Indian Job Market," highlighted the value of hands-on, practical learning, with the majority of respondents strongly agreeing that such experiences are in higher demand than theoretical knowledge in their professions.

The survey conducted among more than 2,500 IT employees across five cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai, over 56 per cent of employees believe that their academic qualifications do not meet the requirements of India's evolving job market, particularly in the IT sector.

Over 24 per cent of respondents reported relying on online courses, webinars, and digital certifications of companies providing training and skilling for tech-enabled learning to keep pace with job requirements.

"... Expertise is not just limited to excelling in one area or your particular job role or degree; it’s more about blending technical expertise with essential soft skills to remain competitive," said Gagan Arora, Founder & CEO, Vertex Group.

Respondents suggested that this shift is crucial for equipping students with the competencies needed to thrive in a workforce shaped by rapid technological advancement and changing employer expectations.

Passion and paycheck are no longer thought to be mutually exclusive, with 59.4 per cent of respondents prioritising in-demand domains that require continuous skill evolution; salary remains a key motivator, with 58.1 per cent favouring higher-paying fields.

Additionally, job satisfaction (59.8 per cent) and global opportunities (48.4 per cent) also play significant roles in career choices.

This survey highlighted the urgent need for academic institutions and workplaces to update their strategies by integrating technology-driven, experiential learning and upskilling opportunities.

A key takeaway is the growing expectation for academic institutions to integrate technology-driven, experiential learning into their curricula, an approach seen as essential for bridging the gap between classroom theory and real-world application.