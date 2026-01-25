Blockchain and the Quiet Work of Nation Building

Every Republic Day, we return to familiar rituals. Patriotic songs like “Saare Jahan Se Achcha, Hindustan Hamara” and “Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, Zara Yaad Karo Qurbani” play across TV channels and public spaces. They remind us of sacrifice and how far India has come.

There is quiet confidence in the country today. This year, it is worth pausing to reflect on the institutions and systems that hold India together. Some are visible; many are not. And, several of them are in the midst of a profound transformation.

One of the less visible contributors to India’s nation-building effort has been blockchain technology. It rarely makes headlines, but it is increasingly forming the digital scaffolding that strengthens trust and accountability across public systems.

Building public digital infrastructure

In September 2024, the Government of India, through the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), announced the National Blockchain Framework. Backed by a sanctioned budget of ₹64.76 crore, the framework aims to provide a shared, government-owned blockchain infrastructure for public applications.

At its core is the Vishvasya Blockchain Stack, hosted across NIC data centres in Bhubaneswar, Pune, and Hyderabad. The design choice is deliberate, having sovereign infrastructure, geographic redundancy and common standards. Instead of every department running isolated pilots, the framework allows ministries and state governments to deploy blockchain-based applications on a common foundation. This reduces duplication, improves security, and accelerates rollout.

Making records verifiable

One of the most mature uses of blockchain in India today is document and certificate verification. India issues hundreds of millions of certificates every year. When these records are forged or altered, welfare delivery suffers, and trust erodes.

NIC’s blockchain-backed verification systems address this directly. By anchoring records on an immutable ledger, verification becomes faster, and tamper resistance is built into the system. Public statements indicate that verification has already reached tens of crores of documents across central and state platforms.

The significance is not the technology itself. It is the outcome, including fewer disputes, faster service delivery and less dependence on manual checks.

Land records and trust issues

Land remains one of India’s most contested assets. Disputes often arise not from ownership, but from inconsistent or manipulated records. States such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka have experimented with blockchain-based land record systems to create immutable audit trails of ownership and transactions.

Blockchain does not replace legal processes, but it sharply reduces ambiguity in record-keeping. For citizens, this means clearer titles and fewer disputes. For the system, it means lower litigation load and better enforcement.

Cleaning up telecom spam, quietly

A less discussed but widely felt application is in telecom regulation. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India mandated the use of blockchain-based distributed ledger technology to track commercial SMS and telemarketing activities. Every registered sender and template is recorded on a shared ledger.

Since implementation, consumer complaints about unsolicited commercial communication have decreased significantly. Most users are unaware that blockchain is involved. That is a sign of success.

Exploring digital money, cautiously

The Reserve Bank of India’s Digital Rupee pilot is another example of measured adoption. The objective is not disruption, but resilience and oversight. Blockchain-inspired ledger systems enable traceability, programmability, and faster settlement while retaining central bank control.

For a country with one of the world’s largest digital payment ecosystems, these pilots are about learning, not rushing.

Improving supply chain accountability

In the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, traceability is critical. Karnataka’s e-Aushada platform applies blockchain to track the procurement and distribution of medicines across public health facilities. This improves visibility, reduces leakages, and strengthens accountability across the supply chain. In sectors where failure has human cost, transparency is not optional.

Investing in capacity, not just code

Infrastructure alone is insufficient. MeitY has paired platform development with capacity building through initiatives such as FutureSkills Prime and Centres of Excellence focused on emerging technologies. The aim is to equip government officials and technologists with the skills needed to deploy and govern blockchain systems responsibly.

Republic Day and digital sovereignty

As India marks Republic Day, the relevance of these efforts becomes clearer. Blockchain is being integrated with India Stack components such as Aadhaar and DigiLocker to form a trusted digital public infrastructure layer. One that is domestically built, publicly accountable, and designed for scale. This aligns closely with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, reducing reliance on foreign infrastructure, strengthening cybersecurity and building systems that serve citizens quietly and reliably.

Blockchain will not replace institutions, but it will make them harder to compromise. That is how real nation-building happens, incrementally; system by system.

By Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX

