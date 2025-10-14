Bloom Hotels posts ₹357 cr revenue in FY25

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Tech-powered hotel brand Bloom on Tuesday said its revenue from operations rose 36.14 per cent to ₹357.50 crore in FY 2024-25, up from ₹262.60 crore in the previous fiscal, according to its annual consolidated financial statements.

Notably, the company has scaled up its annual revenue 6 times in the last three years, growing from ₹58 crore in FY22 to over ₹357 crore in FY25.

Bloom's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) stood at ₹75.01 crore and its Profit After Tax (PAT) was ₹15.20 crore in FY25.

After reaching breakeven recently, Bloom intends to further drive revenue growth while sustaining profitability, with capital efficiency remaining its primary financial metric, the company said in a statement.

"We aim to continue revenue and profit growth within the 30-35 per cent range in the coming years without compromising capital efficiency, profitability and products that are at the core of Bloom's expansion plans.

"We still only onboard approximately 1 in 20 hotels that approach us to join the platform and will continue to maintain this discipline. The market can easily absorb 100,000 rooms but we'd rather get there at our own pace with sustained profitability and product," Sanjeev Sethi, Chief Operating Officer at Bloom, said.

The company's revenue-to-funding ratio -- a measure of revenue generated per rupee of funding -- has crossed 1, highlighting Bloom's strong capital efficiency.

Moreover, its room-first focus reflects a simple yet effective no-fuss approach which has become signature to Bloom -- distinct from the excesses of conventional hotel chains.

This is reflected in the revenue breakup, with room revenue accounting for 85 per cent of the total revenue, the Food & Beverages segment contributing 13.1 per cent, and other income making up the remaining 1.9 per cent.

Founded in 2010, Bloom's early focus on tech, having developed its entire platform before onboarding the first hotel, has helped the brand create operational consistency and allow it to scale up while maintaining standards.