BMC Helix brings together top GSI Partners for SPEX 2026 in Phuket

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 06: BMC Helix gathered over 75 leaders from top GSIs (global system integrators) at SPEX — Service Provider Exchange 2026 held in Phuket, Thailand. The annual event brought together partners spanning India, Malaysia, Singapore, the US, and the Netherlands. It showcased the company’s latest product innovations and its Agentic AI roadmap, along with the partner ecosystem.

“SPEX is an invite-only event for our GSI partners and plays a crucial role in bringing together BMC Helix’s product strategy, customer focus, and partner expertise, with a shared vision,” said Shwetha Sanjeev, Area Vice President Sales, International, BMC Helix. “The shift towards intelligent, self-optimizing operations is no longer theoretical; it is happening now, and we are committed to working closely with our GSI partners to help our mutual customers navigate this transformation by leveraging BMC Helix’s Agentic AI capabilities. Along with our GSI partners, we remain focused on strengthening collaboration, delivering measurable outcomes and empowering customer organizations to lead with confidence in an increasingly autonomous digital world.”

Following the separation of BMC Helix from BMC, SPEX 2026 is a milestone in establishing BMC Helix's identity as an independent leader in IT Service Management and AIOps. The event’s main theme centred around AI Agents driving the next wave of ServiceOps. Attendees included senior representatives from Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Kyndryl, Accenture, CGI, and Dell, among others.

“SPEX Roadshow in Phuket is a powerful reminder that transformation is a collective journey,” said Kurt brown, Vice President Sales, GES, BMC Helix. “It’s about aligning strategy with our partners and customers to shape the future of digital enterprises together. The conversations here go beyond technology. They focus on long-term collaboration, shared accountability, and building resilient, autonomous organizations at scale, powered by GenAI and Agentic AI. With growing momentum across the globe, we remain committed to strengthening our ecosystem, deepening strategic relationships, and driving sustainable business impact for the future.”

The event featured immersive training sessions for partners to directly experience BMC Helix's evolving capabilities. These included the BMC Helix Airline Simulation and a hands-on lab, “Elevating Innovation Through Helix Agentic AI.” The event also featured product demonstrations and a roadmap of the organisation’s future direction. SPEX 2026 concluded with an awards ceremony that recognized partner organizations and individuals for their outstanding performance in fiscal year 2026.

About BMC Helix: BMC Helix, now an independent company, helps the world’s most forward-thinking IT organizations turn AI into action—unlocking human potential to multiply productivity so teams can focus on the work that matters most. With an industry-leading, AI-powered, open platform, BMC Helix delivers a dynamic fleet of AI agents that augment work across enterprise IT service and operations management to anticipate needs, automate solutions, and accelerate outcomes for ServiceOps.

For further information, please visit: https://events.bmc.com/bmc-helix-roadshow-phuket/home

