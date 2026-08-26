boAt FY26 net profit rises 38 pc to ₹84.5 cr

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Consumer electronics brand boAt on Wednesday reported a 38 per cent growth in its profit after tax at ₹84.5 crore in the financial year 2025-26.

The company, owned by Imagine Marketing Limited, had posted a PAT (profit after tax) of ₹61.1 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹2,931 crore in FY26, boAT said in a statement.

The company's wearables business turned profitable during the year. The segment recorded a profit of about ₹7 crore in FY26, compared to a loss of ₹54 crore in FY25.

"FY26 was about strengthening the foundations of boAt while navigating a challenging external environment... We closed the year with approximately ₹397 crore of cash reserves and zero bank debt... improvement is visible across the business...newer categories are beginning to emerge as meaningful growth and profit pools.

"Our focus now shifts from turnaround to growth. With a stronger balance sheet, tighter operating discipline and a healthy core business, we are getting ready for boAt 2.0 - taking our leadership in audio forward while building the next set of growth engines across international markets and new consumer-tech categories such as projectors, grooming and charging solutions," boAt CEO Gaurav Nayyar said.

The company's 'other' segment, which includes categories such as charging solutions, cables, and gaming, saw its profit increase to ₹46 crore from ₹14 crore in the year-ago period.