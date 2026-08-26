Subscribe

boAt FY26 net profit rises 38 pc to ₹84.5 cr

boAt FY26 net profit rises 38 pc to 84.5 cr

PTI
Published26 Aug 2026, 10:52 AM IST
Advertisement
boAt FY26 net profit rises 38 pc to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84.5 cr
boAt FY26 net profit rises 38 pc to ₹84.5 cr
AI Quick Read

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Consumer electronics brand boAt on Wednesday reported a 38 per cent growth in its profit after tax at 84.5 crore in the financial year 2025-26.

The company, owned by Imagine Marketing Limited, had posted a PAT (profit after tax) of 61.1 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

Advertisement

The company's revenue from operations stood at 2,931 crore in FY26, boAT said in a statement.

The company's wearables business turned profitable during the year. The segment recorded a profit of about 7 crore in FY26, compared to a loss of 54 crore in FY25.

"FY26 was about strengthening the foundations of boAt while navigating a challenging external environment... We closed the year with approximately 397 crore of cash reserves and zero bank debt... improvement is visible across the business...newer categories are beginning to emerge as meaningful growth and profit pools.

"Our focus now shifts from turnaround to growth. With a stronger balance sheet, tighter operating discipline and a healthy core business, we are getting ready for boAt 2.0 - taking our leadership in audio forward while building the next set of growth engines across international markets and new consumer-tech categories such as projectors, grooming and charging solutions," boAt CEO Gaurav Nayyar said.

Advertisement

The company's 'other' segment, which includes categories such as charging solutions, cables, and gaming, saw its profit increase to 46 crore from 14 crore in the year-ago period.

On the international front, the brand's revenue more than doubled to 45 crore, up from approximately 20 crore in FY25.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeFocusboAt FY26 net profit rises 38 pc to ₹84.5 cr
Advertisement
Read Next Story