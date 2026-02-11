Bosscoder School of Technology Announces Academic Partnership with SVYASA University for 4-Year B.Tech Program

Industry-aligned engineering education meets UGC-recognised B.Tech degree in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence

Bengaluru, India – Bosscoder School of Technology (BST) has announced its academic collaboration with S-VYASA University, Bengaluru, to offer a 4-year B.Tech degree in Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence. This partnership brings complementary strengths together:



BST delivers industry-aligned academics, modern curriculum, and real-world technical skills, while S-VYASA provides a UGC-recognized, AICTE-approved, NAAC A+-accredited B.Tech degree with a strong foundation for holistic development through wellness, sports, and a balanced campus environment. Together, they create an ecosystem where students grow both as skilled engineers and well-rounded individuals, a balance that makes this partnership purposeful and built for long-term student success.

As a new-age engineering college, BST offers a comprehensive B.Tech degree that opens multiple career pathways without restrictions. Unlike alternative courses like BCA or B.Sc (Computer Science), the BST B.Tech degree offers broad career flexibility, including placements at product-based technology companies, eligibility for higher education such as M.Tech, MS, and MBA programs in India and abroad, opportunities in government PSUs through GATE, global employment pathways, and a strong foundation for entrepreneurship.



BST’s curriculum is designed and continuously updated by engineers from leading companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Samsung, rather than being limited to purely academic instruction.



The four-year program is structured into 4 terms per year, with each term lasting 3 months:

Year 1: Foundations in programming, software engineering, and AI basics, along with essential problem-solving and soft skills

Year 2: Deep dive into core computer science systems like databases, networks, operating systems, and machine learning, while building industry-relevant projects

Year 3: Specialization in either Software Engineering or Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, with advanced hands-on projects

Year 4: Mandatory industry immersion through paid internships, industry-sponsored projects, or startup incubation



Students at Bosscoder School of Technology learn directly from real engineers who have built real systems at top tech companies. This approach ensures education reflects actual industry practices, not outdated textbooks. Every concept is paired with hands-on projects, from building e-commerce platforms and AI chatbots to creating scalable job-matching systems and autonomous technology solutions. BST's Deep-Tech Innovation Lab further accelerates learning by providing access to cutting-edge tools in AI, robotics, IoT, and emerging technologies.

Located in Bengaluru’s technology hub, BST’s campus includes smart classrooms, advanced laboratories, collaborative learning spaces, and on-campus hostel facilities designed to support an immersive engineering education experience.

Admissions are open for Class 12 graduates and current students.

