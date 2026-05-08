Bottom 50 pc of Nagaland households receive only 18 pc of total income: Report

Kohima, May 8 (PTI) The bottom 50 per cent of households in Nagaland receive only around 18 per cent of the total income, while the top 5 per cent account for nearly 21 per cent of the gross income, according to a government report.

According to the 'Report on Income Disparity in Nagaland' released by Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen on Thursday, the top 5 per cent households in the state have an average monthly income of ₹71,028, whereas the bottom 50 per cent households earn an average monthly income of only ₹1,639.

The state recorded a Gini coefficient of 0.46, a measure commonly used for income inequality, where 0 represents perfect equality and 1 indicates extreme inequality.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the income disparity in Nagaland according to the latest report? ⌵ The bottom 50 percent of households in Nagaland receive only about 18 percent of the total income, while the top 5 percent account for nearly 21 percent of the gross income. The Gini coefficient for income inequality in the state is 0.46. 2 How does income inequality differ between rural and urban areas in Nagaland? ⌵ The Gini coefficient for rural areas in Nagaland is 0.42, while urban areas record a slightly higher coefficient of 0.44, indicating that income inequality is marginally higher in towns compared to villages. 3 Which districts in Nagaland have the highest and lowest income inequality? ⌵ Longleng district recorded the highest income inequality with a Gini coefficient of 0.492, while Phek registered the lowest disparity at 0.366. This pattern holds for both rural and urban areas within these districts. 4 What is the average monthly income for the top 5% and bottom 50% of households in Nagaland? ⌵ The top 5 percent of households in Nagaland have an average monthly income of ₹71,028. In contrast, the bottom 50 percent of households earn an average monthly income of only ₹1,639. 5 How was the 'Report on Income Disparity in Nagaland' compiled? ⌵ The report was prepared under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's (MoSPI) Support for Statistical Strengthening Sub-scheme in collaboration with the University of Hyderabad. It is based on a field survey conducted between October and December 2024, covering 4,396 households across Nagaland.

Prepared under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's (MoSPI) Support for Statistical Strengthening Sub-scheme in collaboration with the University of Hyderabad, the report is based on a field survey conducted between October and December 2024.

The survey covered 4,396 households across Nagaland, including 1,315 households from 60 urban wards and 3,080 households from 140 villages.

The findings showed that the Gini coefficient for rural areas stood at 0.42, while urban areas recorded 0.44, indicating that income inequality in towns is marginally higher than in villages.

Among the districts, Longleng recorded the highest income inequality with a Gini coefficient of 0.492, while Phek registered the lowest disparity at 0.366.

In rural areas, Longleng again emerged as the district with the highest income inequality at 0.456, while Zunheboto recorded the lowest rural disparity at 0.330.