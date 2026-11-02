Brahamastra, Part of Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, Takes Indigenous Defence Innovation to the Global Stage

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited is pursuing an ambitious vision to position India as a global force in indigenous defence technology. Lord’s Mark’s passion for technology and our commitment to the Make in India vision inspired us to embark on this journey three years ago, with a clear ambition to develop world-class indigenous defence technologies that showcase India’s engineering excellence and establish a distinctive presence for the country on the global stage. This strategic foresight reflects management’s ambition to move beyond conventional manufacturing, develop proprietary technologies on Indian soil and build the foundation for a potential global monopoly in these specialised product categories. With three years of focused R&D behind its flagship innovations, Brahamastra is now positioned to explore international markets and demonstrate the capabilities of Indian engineering on the global stage.

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Brahamastra’s showcased portfolio includes three flagship products—BRAK RT, a long-range laser rangefinder with a day-channel camera; BRAK Alpha, a multipurpose laser rangefinder; and TRC-1, a smart trail camera with no equivalent products available anywhere else in the world. The company’s wider portfolio also includes holographic and reflex sights, telescopic sights, thermal imaging sights, handheld thermal imagers, day/night surveillance systems, anti-drone systems and other optoelectronic equipment. Its core focus is on advancing indigenous defence manufacturing in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The BRAK RT combines laser-based distance measurement with a dedicated day-observation camera in a single instrument. Its stated specifications include a maximum measuring range of 20,000 metres, distance accuracy of up to one metre (1σ), and the ability to detect up to five targets. Integrated GPS and orientation sensors provide positional and directional information, while its IP68-rated construction is designed for demanding environmental conditions.

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BRAK Alpha is a multipurpose laser rangefinder designed to combine distance measurement with target detection and orientation data. It offers a stated measurement range of 10–5,000 metres, accuracy of up to 0.5 metres (1σ), and detection of up to five targets. GPS, azimuth measurement and inclination sensing further support its field-use capabilities.

The TRC-1 Smart Trail Camera combines motion-triggered imaging with day-and-night capture for field-surveillance applications. Its stated specifications include 5 MP or higher still images, 1080p video, a minimum 120-degree field of view and invisible infrared illumination up to 10 metres. Developed and manufactured in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, the product also incorporates a management concept featuring role-based permissions and audit records, with video intended to remain on the camera rather than being centrally stored by the management platform.

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A growing market opportunity The investment also positions Brahamastra to pursue opportunities in a growing defence technology market. According to MarketsandMarkets, India’s military electro-optics and infrared (EO/IR) market is projected to grow from US1.19billionin2026toUS1.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4%. The growth is supported by increasing requirements for night operations, border surveillance and target detection, alongside modernisation across land, air and naval platforms.

Globally, the military electro-optical and infrared systems market is projected to expand from US9.09billionin2025toUS10.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 2.87%, according to Mordor Intelligence. Demand for advanced sensors, optics, long-range targeting and surveillance technologies is creating opportunities for specialised product developers. These market trends offer Brahamastra a potential pathway to explore international partnerships, product deployment and export opportunities, subject to applicable technical qualifications, regulatory requirements and procurement processes.

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Commenting on the strategic vision behind the investment, Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, MD & CEO of Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said: “Our love and enthusiasm for technology and belief in the Make in India vision led us to embark on this journey three years ago. We saw an opportunity to harness India’s engineering talent and research capabilities to develop world-class indigenous defence technologies with global relevance. Our vision has always been to go beyond fulfilling domestic needs and create products that reflect India’s technological strength on the international stage. Brahamastra’s evolving portfolio is a step in that direction, with the potential to open new markets and establish India as a recognised contributor to specialised defence technology.”

With its investment in Brahamastra Defence Techno Products Limited, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited is pursuing a long-term strategy centred on indigenous research, advanced product development and global market opportunities. By developing specialised technologies within India, the company aims to contribute to the country’s defence manufacturing capabilities while creating a platform for Brahamastra to explore international markets and demonstrate the strength of Indian engineering on the global stage.

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For more details visit :- https://lordsmark.com/

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