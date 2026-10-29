Braj Raj Utsav showcases khadi, ODOP crafts and local cuisine

The Braj Raj Utsav 2026 in Mathura is drawing visitors to stalls selling khadi garments, traditional handicrafts, locally made products and regional food. Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, the festival has brought products from districts across Uttar Pradesh together, offering artisans and small businesses an opportunity to reach customers.

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Products showcased at the event include clothing, glass bangles, leather goods, silk sarees, jewellery, pottery, decorative items and traditional crafts. Visitors are also sampling local dishes, including Mathura’s popular peda.

Traditional crafts find buyers The festival’s One District One Product (ODOP) section features goods associated with several districts. These include leather products from Agra, glass bangles from Firozabad, silk sarees and zari-zardozi work from Varanasi, chikankari from Lucknow, perfume from Kannauj, traditional attire and religious necklaces from Mathura, jaggery from Muzaffarnagar, moong products from Prayagraj, brass and textiles from Aligarh, and tarkashi craft from Mainpuri.

The range reflects the diversity of regional products and traditional skills across the state. Stalls also offer handcrafted jewellery, clay products, herbal items, organic jaggery and incense sticks.

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The Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board has arranged 21 stalls at the festival. Alongside traditional khadi clothing, the stalls feature contemporary designs intended to appeal to changing fashion preferences. Khadi is being presented as a locally produced textile associated with traditional craftsmanship and self-reliance.

Anil Kumar, district village industries officer, said the department’s 21 khadi and village industries stalls included products from Varanasi, Mathura, Lucknow, Agra, Firozabad, Etah and Mainpuri. He said customer purchases were helping artisans and small producers generate income.

Local food adds to appeal Regional cuisine is another feature of the festival. Under the One District One Cuisine (ODOC) initiative, stalls offer traditional Braj dishes, with Mathura’s well-known peda among the products attracting visitors.

Chandrabhan Singh, deputy commissioner of industries, said 40 stalls had been arranged by the department for ODOP and ODOC products. He said the event was providing a marketplace for local entrepreneurs and small artisans, while helping showcase products from different districts to a wider audience.

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The festival combines crafts, textiles and food in a single venue, allowing visitors and pilgrims to explore regional specialities while shopping for locally made goods.

The state government’s ODOP initiative seeks to highlight products associated with individual districts, while the khadi and village industries stalls provide another platform for traditional and locally produced goods. At Braj Raj Utsav, these offerings are being presented alongside the region’s cultural and culinary attractions.

Officials said the showcase was intended to encourage purchases of local products and support artisans and small businesses. The festival’s mix of traditional crafts, modern khadi designs and regional food places local enterprise at the centre of the visitor experience.