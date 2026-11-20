Sao Paulo, Nov 20 (AP) The Brazilian government has advanced legal protection for the territory of Raoni Metuktire, the Amazon's most internationally recognised Indigenous leader, during a visit by Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the Indigenous territory in the Brazilian rainforest.

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The Justice Ministry's order formally recognised the Mebengokre-Kayapo and Yudja-Juruna peoples' permanent possession of the Kapot Nhinore Indigenous Territory, where chief Raoni was born.

On Thursday, Lula said the government still faces legal hurdles to complete the demarcation because about 200 rural properties overlap the territory.

"But we're going to work very hard to resolve this once and for all," he said at a public event in the Indigenous territory, streamed on the government's official YouTube channel.

The size of the land -- 362,000 hectares (895,000 acres) for 60 people -- has been a sticking point in land recognition discussions.

"It doesn't matter if it's one person. We cannot decide whether to recognise Indigenous land based on how much land people will have," Lula said. "We must never forget that Raoni's ancestors were here before there were any Brazilians. We are simply restoring the rights and dignity you should never have lost."

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The Kapot Nhinore territory lies along the Xingu River, a major Amazon tributary, on the border between Para and Mato Grosso states. Raoni has fought for decades for the territory's permanent protection, but the Brazilian government only formally defined its boundaries in 2023, as part of an administrative process that began in 2004.

"This is a victory that should be celebrated by all Indigenous peoples in Brazil and around the world, especially because this is the ancestral territory of the most celebrated defender of forests," said Danicley Aguiar, a spokesperson for Greenpeace Brazil.

Indigenous lands are the best preserved areas in Brazil

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Marcio Santilli, a founding member of the nonprofit Socioenvironmental Institute and former head of Brazil's Indigenous affairs agency, said the government's recognition of the land is significant both as the traditional homeland where Chief Raoni was born and as a key safeguard for the rainforest along the Xingu River.

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"This is one of the few stretches of the Xingu's banks that remained outside protected areas. Land grabbers and loggers have occupied the region and cleared parts of this corridor."

Protecting Indigenous territories is widely seen as one of the most effective ways to curb Amazon deforestation, which researchers warn could accelerate global warming. A 2022 analysis by MapBiomas, a network tracking land use, found Brazil's Indigenous territories lost just 1 per cent of their native vegetation over three decades, compared with 20 per cent on private land nationwide.

Without formal protection, the Kapot Nhinore territory has faced intense pressure from soybean farmers and cattle ranchers. A Greenpeace report released Wednesday found that about 17 per cent of its forest has been cleared since 1988.

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Greenpeace has advocated that Brazil's banking authorities must change rural lending rules to reduce agribusiness pressure on occupied Indigenous territories.

Chief Raoni toured with Sting and met King Charles III

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Raoni, one of the world's best-known advocates for the Amazon rainforest and Indigenous rights, spent decades traveling the globe to rally support for their protection. Since September, he has been receiving palliative care at home in central Brazil after being diagnosed with cancer at 94. He is surrounded by family, community members and specialised medical teams.

On Thursday afternoon, the Brazilian president published a photo on Instagram of the two holding hands during a private visit he paid to the Indigenous leader before the public event. "I thank God for giving me the chance to speak with him, to find him alive and tell him: We are legally recognizing your land," Lula said.

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At one of Raoni's most recent public appearances in April at the Free Land encampment in Brasilia, Brazil's largest annual Indigenous mobilization, he reaffirmed his support for Lula, who won a fourth term in October.

Raoni helped secure protection for numerous Indigenous territories. An Oscar-nominated documentary brought him international recognition in the late 1970s, and he later toured with British musician Sting to promote Indigenous causes. His activism took him from communities in Canada to presidential offices and royal palaces in Europe. In October 2025, Britain's King Charles III welcomed him to St James's Palace. (AP) ASD