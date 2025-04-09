Breaking Parkinson’s Barriers with Technology: A Story of Hope from Royal Care

Parkinson’s can take patients on an emotional journey, from initial shock to disbelief and anger. The story of 43-year-old businessman Ramesh (name changed for anonymity) illustrates the fight from mental anguish to resilience. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a decade ago, he witnessed a gradual change in his once-productive life. Over time, his symptoms worsened, and severe tremors disrupted simple daily tasks. The medications he was prescribed triggered drug-induced dyskinesia—erratic, uncontrollable movements on his face, and slowed movements in his arms and legs. Simple daily tasks became reminders of his growing inability to continue with routine life.

Despite his determination, the constant tremors and involuntary movements began to wear him down, leaving him fearful of becoming a burden on his family. For Ramesh, and many others with Parkinson’s, the disease can feel like a slow decline.

According to the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society, Parkinson’s is a growing concern in India, with an estimated 15 to 43 cases per 100,000 individuals. The burden of Parkinson’s is also affecting young individuals who are showing symptoms of Early Onset Parkinson’s Disease (EOPD). While the statistics are concerning, advanced technology is offering new treatment approaches for patients living with Parkinson’s.

Turning the Page: Hope with Advanced Technology Non-invasive procedures like MR-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) are offering a new beginning for patients like Ramesh. MRgFUS was presented as an alternative to traditional treatments that did not work for him. At Royal Care Hospital, Coimbatore, Ramesh underwent this treatment, which uses high-intensity ultrasound waves guided by MRI imaging to target specific areas of the brain responsible for tremors.

For decades, Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) has been a surgical option, involving the implantation of electrodes in the brain to regulate motor function. However, DBS is an invasive procedure, carrying risks such as infection, bleeding, or stroke, and patients often require an adjustment period. Unlike deep brain stimulation, which requires surgery, MRgFUS is a non-invasive option, offering precision without the risks and lengthy recovery associated with surgery.

Innovations like MRgFUS at Royal Care and GE HealthCare’s SIGNA™ Architect 3.0T MRI are being used in the treatment of tremors, rigidity, and motor impairments without the need for surgery. The SIGNA™ Architect 3.0T MRI helps target specific brain areas. The system aims to enhance the experience for both clinicians and patients by improving efficiency, comfort, and workflow. With its imaging capabilities, the SIGNA™ Architect 3.0T MRI scanner provides clinical flexibility and exam versatility, featuring 360 degrees of coverage to accommodate all patient sizes, including feet-first imaging with AIR™ Coils.

At hospitals like the Royal Care Hospital, Coimbatore, over 150 MRgFUS procedures have been conducted to bring relief to patients dealing with Parkinson’s.

When Technology Cuts Across Age Mr. Sharma (name changed for anonymity), a 91-year-old who had experienced extreme tremors for years, relied on caregivers for assistance with basic tasks. Traditional surgical procedures presented risks due to his age, but MRgFUS, being non-invasive, offered a relatively safer alternative. After undergoing the procedure, he experienced a reduction in tremors and regained the ability to perform everyday tasks independently. His motor functions improved, allowing him to walk and eat without assistance, restoring his independence and improving his quality of life.

The Challenge of Parkinson’s Parkinson’s primarily affects dopamine production in the brain, leading to tremors, rigidity, and slowed movement. Conventional treatments like medication and deep brain stimulation can help manage symptoms, but they have limitations. Traditional treatment options often focus on medications that aim to replace or mimic dopamine. While effective for a time, these treatments can become less reliable as the disease progresses, sometimes leading to side effects like dyskinesia or involuntary movements.

Technology, including MRgFUS (Magnetic Resonance guided Focused Ultrasound) and GE HealthCare’s SIGNA™ Architect 3.0T MRI, is being used in the care and treatment of individuals living with Parkinson’s. These innovations offer non-invasive alternatives and empower patients to manage their symptoms. The potential for improved quality of life for those affected by Parkinson's is growing with advancements in the MedTech industry.

