Bringing Neonatal Care Closer: A Technology Lifeline for Newborns in Rural India

India accounts for a significant percentage of global neonatal death burden with 20 mortalities reported every 1,000 live births1. The challenge is particularly glaring in rural India where limited access to Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), shortage of trained personnel, and lack of specialised equipment is burdening. For years, families have relied on hospitals in the metro cities for treatment of their newborns, losing crucial first hours to ambulance transfers. However, with advanced neonatal care technologies steadily making way into smaller cities, lifesaving MedTech is reaching closer to where needed the most.

Advertisement

Case in point, the story of survival of a premature baby weighing 500 grams, born in a hospital in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, located about 57 km north of Bangalore. Traditionally, such cases would prompt an urgent referral to a specialized facility in Bengaluru. However, at Sri Sathya Sai Hospital, cutting-edge neonatal technology is transforming lives and optimizing patient outcomes. When the baby was admitted to the hospital, a medical team was already on site, successfully stabilizing the infant, transitioning from invasive to non-invasive ventilation without interrupting life-saving support.

A paradigm shift in neonatal care A few years back, the NICU at Sri Sathya Sai Hospital was equipped with only two ventilators, a basic Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) set up and a few warmers. The suboptimal tools to stabilise high-risk newborns compelled doctors to refer parents to city hospitals to ensure the newborns get the treatments they need. However, what seemed like a distant dream for both doctors and patients, is now a ray of hope for newborns. The hospital now has specialised incubators, sophisticated respiratory support and neurological monitoring tools, and doctors are equipped to intervene early and with far greater precision. The difference is reflected in numbers — fewer newborns are being referred out, including those born severely premature.

Advertisement

Solutions like GE HealthCare’s Giraffe Omnibed hybrid incubator are making way for technologies that nurture the close connection between babies and their caregivers, allowing parents comfortable, with close access to their babies and family-friendly information about their babies’ progress. Giraffe Omnibed hybrid incubator allows procedures to be carried out within a closed, temperature-controlled space, eliminating the need to shift newborns between warmers and incubators - sharply reducing the risk of infection and instability. Alongside this, the SLE6000 ventilator, which delivers a full spectrum of respiratory support, from invasive ventilation to CPAP and high-frequency oscillation, is enabling clinicians to wean babies gradually without breaking the breathing circuit.

To support neurological recovery, the unit uses Cerebral Function Monitoring (CFM), which helps identify seizures that aren’t visible clinically, allowing doctors to intervene sooner. In cases of birth asphyxia, access to advanced therapeutic cooling systems allows neuroprotective care to begin within minutes of delivery. Together, these tools are empowering doctors to stabilise extremely premature or critically ill infants onsite, delivering a level of neonatal care that once required a rush to far-flung facilities in metros.

Advertisement

Care that can deliver clinical confidence The shift in outcomes has been immediate and visible. Doctors recall stabilising an extremely underweight (500 grams) premature infant entirely on a single ventilator, weaning the baby gradually without ever needing to disconnect from support or transfer from one hospital to another. In another case, a newborn suffering from birth asphyxia was successfully treated using therapeutic cooling and cerebral monitoring — interventions that were once available only in metro facilities. “Earlier, we were forced to work with hope and improvisation,” says one neonatologist. “Today, we are working with precision,” he added.

The change is most evident in the response of parents. Families which once had to rely on Bengaluru for access to neonatal intensive care units are both relieved and surprised to find the same level of care available close to home and at no additional cost. Drawn by the hospital’s reputation, the facility is even witnessing patient footfall from the outskirts of Bengaluru, signalling a remarkable turnaround driven by technology towards hope.

Advertisement

The story of Chikkaballapur Hospital proves that quality need not be defined by geography. With the right technology and training, even regional healthcare facilities can deliver neonatal care once limited to urban centres.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.