Brookfield, BCI, GIC sell 7.3 pc unitholding in Altius InvIT for ₹3,656 crore

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Brookfield, BCI and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC have divested a 7.3 per cent unitholding in Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust for ₹3,656 crore through open market transactions, according to bulk deal data on the BSE.

The transactions, executed on Tuesday, involved the sale of more than 22.15 crore units, representing a 7.27 per cent unitholding in Mumbai-based Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust (Altius InvIT).

Brookfield through its affiliate BIF IV Jarvis India Pte Ltd, sold 13.75 crore units in Altius InvIT in four tranches, while GIC's arm Anahera Investment Pte Ltd offloaded nearly 5.53 crore units in the firm.

In addition, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) through Rossland IMC Limited Partnership, divested 2.86 crore units in Altius, as per the data.

The units were disposed of in the price range of ₹165-165.05 per unit, taking the combined transaction value to ₹3,656 crore.

BCI is one of Canada's largest institutional investors, managing USD 295 billion in gross assets as of March 31, 2025.

GIC is one of the three investment entities that manage Singapore's reserves, alongside the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Temasek, while New York-based Brookfield Asset Management Ltd manages more than USD 1 trillion of assets globally.

Among the buyers, infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro acquired more than 3.8 crore units, or a 1.25 per cent unitholding in Altius InvIT, at an average price of ₹165 per unit.

This took the deal value to ₹627.82 crore.

Details of the other buyers of Altius InvIT's units could not be ascertained on the exchange.

After the completion of the transaction, Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust's units rose 0.53 per cent to trade at ₹168 per unit on the BSE on Wednesday.