New Delhi; 12th March 2025:Workplaces thrive when diverse voices shape their culture, drive innovation, and fuel success. Recognizing the invaluable contributions of women, Brookfield Properties marked International Women’s Day with #ShotAtBrookfieldProperties—a campaign by the women, for the women, to the women.



The campaign, an initiative designed to amplify women's voices across Brookfield Properties, featured insights from women in the workplace. Participants were asked a simple yet powerful question: “What’s one piece of wisdom you’d share for women in the workplace?” Their responses highlighted resilience, ambition, and the collective impact they make every day.



Brookfield Properties values gender diversity as a cornerstone of an inclusive and thriving workplace. In line with this commitment, the Brookfield Properties Women’s Network (BPWN) was established as a dynamic community dedicated to empowering women to achieve their career aspirations, fostering a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace culture, and contributing to the success of the company.



Reema H. Kundnani, Senior Vice President – Marketing & Key Account Management, Brookfield Properties, stated,“Great workplaces are built on diverse voices and strong cultures. This initiative reflects Brookfield Properties’ commitment to creating spaces where women are heard, valued, and empowered to shape the future.”



This campaign highlights the vital connection between marketing and workplace culture—shaping perception, strengthening engagement, and building environments where people and businesses thrive.



Watch the campaign video -