Budget 2026–27 Sets New Growth Path for States, Boosts Tourism and Jobs: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Union Budget 2026–27 would give a fresh direction to the development of both the country and the states, with a strong push towards economic growth, job creation and inclusive development.

Welcoming the Budget, the Chief Minister congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling it a forward-looking document that balances growth with social inclusion. He said the Budget places special emphasis on farmers, women, youth, small entrepreneurs and marginalised communities.

According to Mr. Dhami, the Budget’s focus on employment generation, education, healthcare, tourism, skill development, industry and infrastructure will directly benefit states like Uttarakhand, where job creation and connectivity remain key priorities.

He highlighted the proposal to develop eco-friendly mountain trails across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, calling it a significant boost for sustainable tourism. “Tourism and infrastructure are central to Uttarakhand’s growth story, and the Budget addresses both effectively,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that provisions related to high-value agriculture, animal husbandry, MSMEs and rural development would help strengthen the state’s hill economy and create livelihood opportunities for local youth.

Mr. Dhami also welcomed investments in clean energy, environmental sustainability, digital technologies and the biopharma sector, stating that these sectors would play a critical role in long-term economic resilience.

