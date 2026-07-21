Building a balanced portfolio using free Demat accounts, MTFs and Gold

There was a time when top investment strategies were the exclusive domain of institutional players and high-net-worth individuals with deep pockets. Today, you do not need a lot of money or a team of advisors to build a sophisticated portfolio.

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Modern digital investment platforms have democratised wealth creation, placing institutional-grade financial tools right in your hand. The secret lies in a smart strategy that pairs zero-cost entry points with regulated leverage and fractional assets. By combining a free Demat account, the Margin Trading Facility (MTF), you can confidently build a balanced investment strategy that is tailored for long-term growth.

Erasing entry barriers

Opening a Demat and trading account is the first step for every investment journey in India. In the past, this step alone was riddled with friction. High account opening fees, tedious physical documentation, and recurring annual maintenance charges often deterred potential investors before they could even buy their first stock.

The rise of digital-first platforms, like Dhan, has changed everything. The introduction of the free Demat account has removed traditional entry barriers, acting as a catalyst for thousands of first-time investors across Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

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An entirely digital, paperless onboarding process means a Demat account can be opened in a matter of minutes. By removing upfront financial hurdles, platforms have converted what used to be a daunting task into a frictionless experience. This zero-cost entry point allows you to dip your toes into the equity market without any immediate capital drain, leaving more of your hard-earned money available for actual investments.

The role of Margin Trading Facility (MTF)

Once you are comfortable with equity markets, the next step in building a portfolio is maximising the efficiency of your capital. This is where market opportunities and capital availability often clash. You might spot a high-conviction stock trading at an attractive valuation, but you may not have the liquidity to buy it in the desired volume immediately.

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To bridge this gap, modern trading platforms have integrated MTF. MTF is a regulated leverage tool that allows you to buy more shares than your available cash would normally permit. Essentially, your broker funds a portion of the transaction while you pay the remaining balance (the margin) using cash or existing shares as collateral.

When used wisely, MTF acts as a powerful amplifier for your short-to-medium-term market strategy. For example, if you see a strong earnings report or a positive structural shift in an industry, MTF allows you to capitalize on that momentum immediately without waiting for your next pay check or liquidating other long-term assets. Leading digital platforms have woven MTF seamlessly into the standard buy-order journey, making it transparent to view margin requirements, holding periods, and potential returns in real time.

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Hedging with gold

While equities and MTF offer paths to maximise growth, a sophisticated portfolio requires an effective stabiliser. This is because aggressive market growth must always be balanced with calculated risk management and one of the best asset classes for this is gold.

In the past, buying gold meant dealing with high mark-ups of traditional jewelers. Today, modern financial platforms like Dhan have reimagined this process with the Gold Vault feature, allowing you to buy gold directly at live MCX exchange prices with zero mark-up. This gives you direct ownership of 999-pure physical gold that is stored securely in an exchange-regulated vault. The biggest advantage is the flexibility it offers as your capital remains safely anchored in a trusted asset class. Whenever you want, you can even request doorstep delivery of your physical gold.

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Gold plays a vital structural role in your portfolio as it offers:

A hedge against volatility: When equity markets experience sharp corrections due to global events or domestic economic shifts, gold prices historically tend to hold firm or rise, softening the blow to your overall portfolio value.

An inflation shield: Over the long term, flat currencies lose purchasing power due to inflation. Gold acts as a timeless store of value, ensuring your wealth grows in real terms. A savvy investor’s blueprint

Building wealth effectively is about managing each of these available tools under one unified financial platform that allows seamless cross-asset allocation.

When choosing the right platform, look out for:

Low MTF interest rates: Since leverage carries carrying costs, look for platforms offering highly competitive, transparent MTF interest rates to keep your trading expenses minimal.

Transparent fee structures: Hidden brokerages, unexpected account fees, or complex transaction costs can quietly erode your returns over time. Ensure your platform outlines all costs clearly before you execute a trade.

Frictionless asset allocation: You should be able to check your stock portfolio and adjust your MTF positions from a single dashboard.

Stabiliser: A gold vault where you can buy, own and store gold in a secure vault or ask for physical delivery when you need it. Successful wealth creation relies on balancing growth-driven equities with protective assets like gold, while managing leverage and costs carefully. A disciplined approach to these digital tools can help you to build a resilient portfolio that aligns with your financial goals.

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Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.