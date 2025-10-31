Building India through Quality Education, Healthcare & Social Service under the Guidance of Dev Murti

Guided by the legacy and ideology of his father, Late Ram Murti Ji, a freedom fighter and visionary, Dev Murti founded SRMS Trust in 1990 with a goal to make professional education and ethical healthcare more accessible. Over three decades, this vision has grown into 22 institutions across Bareilly, Lucknow, and Unnao, positively impacting many lives.. Rooted in ethics, values, culture, excellence and empathy, SRMS Trust focuses on service-driven growth in education, NABH-accredited healthcare, Indian arts, culture, and innovation.

Advertisement

Professional Education: Supporting India’s Skilled Workforce

SRMS Trust promotes value-based, industry-aligned, and innovation-driven education. Its flagship, SRMS College of Engineering & Technology (CET), Bareilly, established in 1996 as one of UP’s first self-financed engineering colleges, trains students in engineering, management, pharmacy, technology, and hospitality. Ranked among India’s top private institutions, CET has 19,000+ alumni, advanced research labs, and 100% placement support.

SRMS College of Engineering, Technology & Research (CETR) and SRMS International Business School (IBS) extend this effort with programs in emerging technologies, AI, Data Science, and global business management. Focusing on hands-on learning, students gain real-world experience through projects, internships, and simulations. Collaboration with Toastmasters International enhances leadership and communication skills. With international certifications and placements in global firms, these institutions help prepare professionals for a changing global environment.

Shri Dev Murti, Founder & Chairman, SRMS. (Source: SRMS)

Advancing Healthcare with Compassion and Competence

Advertisement

Established in 2002, SRMS Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), Bareilly—ranked among India’s top 40 medical colleges, continues to focus on medical education, patient care, and research, and has impacted over 1.5 Cr lives through healthcare services. The 1200-bed NABH-accredited hospital hosts Centres of Excellence in Robotic Surgery, Renal Transplant, IVF, Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Critical Care, Pain Medicine, Cornea Transplant, among many others.

With initiatives like ‘Health Kundli’ for preventive health mapping, Cancer Screening, Bone Marrow Transplant, Nuclear Medicine and Comprehensive Oncology services, SRMS IMS combines innovation with compassion. A focus on mental health and depression treatment reflects its holistic approach to wellbeing. Extending quality, ethical, and affordable healthcare across UP, the SRMS network also includes SRMS Goodlife Hospital (Bareilly), SRMS Hospital (Unnao), and a rehabilitation centre-SRMS Step2Life (Lucknow).

Advertisement

SRMS Trust also contributes to India’s healthcare education ecosystem through two institutions—SRMS Institute of Paramedical Sciences (IPS) and SRMS College of Nursing, located in Bareilly and Unnao, preparing trained and empathetic caregivers.

SRMS Trust invests ₹7 Crore in medical research and scholarships, promoting equal opportunities and sustainable development. (Source: SRMS)

₹7 Crore Medical Research Fund: Supporting Science & Service

Advertisement

Through an annual grant of ₹7 Crore, SRMS Trust supports medical research, treatment of rare diseases and therapies such as Stem Cell Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber, Repetitive Tranacranial Magnetic Stimulation for Stroke Rehabilitation, Laser treatment for Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause, Neonatal screening panel for early detection of genetic and metabolic disorders in newborns etc.

Scholarships & Fee Waiver: Promoting Equal Opportunities

Believing financial constraints should not hinder learning, Dev Murti has built a robust scholarship ecosystem under SRMS Trust, giving students every opportunity to excel. Annually, Merit Scholarships worth ₹3 crore ( ₹20,000– ₹2,25,000) are awarded to students scoring above 75% in university exams. To promote affordable higher education, the Trust also offers an All-India Talent Scholarship of ₹50 lakh, including PG stipends, and also honours achievers with Ram Murti Pratibha Alankaran for their contribution towards nation-building. Its Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme supports students from economically weaker backgrounds. With an emphasis on research, innovation, and patents, SRMS continues to promote academic growth.. More than 5,500 students have benefited from over ₹48 crore in scholarships so far.

Advertisement

Supporting Startups and Green Innovation

Under the SRMS Charitable Foundation, innovation and entrepreneurship is encouraged through startups like Pious Biosphere (brand name: Punara), Victual Wellness (brand name: Puravit), and Blithe Boom. From E-health apps and waste management to renewable energy and organic farming, these initiatives promote sustainable development and self-reliance aligned with India’s Startup Vision. Complementing this, B Pharm students engage in research on nutritious food, novel drug applications, and herbal soap development, merging science with sustainability. Together, SRMS aims to serve as a launchpad for future innovators and changemakers.

Alignment with the United Nations SDGs

SRMS Trust integrates sustainability in its core philosophy. Partnering with UN Global Compact Network India (UNGCNI), SRMS aligns its initiatives with the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, environmental stewardship and social equity. Its ‘Go Green’ initiatives such as sapling plantations, plastic recycling, renewable solar energy, rainwater harvesting, and integrated waste management foster innovation that helps to sustain both people and the planet.

Advertisement

Reviving Art & Culture

Beyond education and healthcare, SRMS Riddhima — the Centre of Performing & Fine Arts, Bareilly celebrates India’s artistic heritage through training in Indian Classical Music, Classical Dance—Bharatnatyam & Kathak, Theatre, Fine Arts, and Photography. Home to a museum of over 300 rare musical instruments, Riddhima not only nurtures artists but preserves India’s cultural legacy for generations to come. It also provides a platform for budding shayars and kavis—poets of national and international acclaim, to showcase their creativity and connect audiences through words and rhythm.

An Institution with a Purpose

From nurturing engineers, doctors, managers, and artists to healing lives and empowering communities, Dev Murti’s work reflects a commitment to inclusive progress.. Continuing this mission, Dev Murti announced the establishment of new industries under Section 8, worth ₹200 crores under SRMS Trust to incubate start-ups, generate employment, and promote in-house production and sales, reinforcing India’s self-reliant growth.

A new ‘Assisted Living’ facility is also being developed in Bareilly to provide senior citizens with medical, emotional, and wellness support, demonstrating the Trust’s continued focus on community care.

Advertisement