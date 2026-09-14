Building Mint Investing: From Stock Tips to Structured Investment Decisions

Mint Investing was not built because investors lacked stock ideas. It was built because too many investment decisions began with a tip and ended without a process.

As an active participant in the equity markets, Naresh Bangeja repeatedly observed the same pattern. Investors received stock tips from friends, social media, news channels and messaging groups, but often had no structured way to assess the stock, understand the risk or decide what to do after investing.

Information was widely available, but it was fragmented. Research platforms provided data, advisory services provided recommendations and market commentary explained daily movements. However, the investor was still left to connect everything and make the final decision without a consistent framework.

This became the starting point for Mint Investing.

Rather than beginning as an informal stock-calling or tip-based service, Naresh first chose to operate within a regulated framework. He obtained registration as a SEBI Research Analyst and began developing a structured research process focused not only on identifying opportunities, but also on communicating risk, monitoring positions and maintaining transparency after a recommendation was made.

The research process came before scale.

The next step was to convert this process into a technology product. Working with an internal team, Mint developed an app-based experience where investors could access research-backed opportunities, defined risk levels, continuing position updates, market context and a transparent record of closed calls in one place.

Over approximately for 1year between April 2025 to March 2026, the team focused on early market validation, observing investor behaviour and refining the product, research process and guidance experience.

Based on these learnings, Mint began its structured commercial rollout on 1 April 2026 with trial plan offer. The initial product helped investors who wanted structured research and ongoing guidance. However, while observing user behaviour, the team identified a broader problem.

Not every investor wants someone else to identify a stock for them. Investors frequently already have a stock in mind. They may own it, receive it as a tip, hear about it in the news or notice its price moving. Their immediate question is often much simpler:

“What is the current health of this stock?”

This insight led to the development of Mint Score.

Mint Score is a technology-generated stock-health assessment presented through one simple score from 0 to 100. It helps users look beyond price movements and independently understand the recent health of a stock before making their own decision.

Mint Score is not positioned as a prediction of future returns or as a substitute for detailed research. Its purpose is to bring structure and context to the first stage of an investor’s decision.

Today, Mint is being developed as one platform with two connected layers.

Mint Score supports investors who want to assess a stock independently.

Mint Advisory supports investors who want research-backed opportunities, defined risk guidance, ongoing monitoring and structured communication after a position is initiated.

Together, these products support the investor’s journey from evaluation to action and subsequent risk management.

This is also what differentiates Mint from a single-strategy or tip-led offering. Mint is not intended to depend only on one trading strategy, a stream of recommendations or a founder’s personal market calls. The objective is to build repeatable technology and standardised workflows around how investment decisions are evaluated, communicated and monitored.

The platform standardises stock and market-data processing, research workflows, risk communication, monitoring, notifications and subscription delivery. Human research and oversight remain important, but the technology is designed to allow Mint to serve a significantly larger user base without requiring a proportionate increase in analyst-client interaction.

For Naresh, this reflects a broader belief developed through his experience in the markets: identifying a stock is only one part of investing. Knowing when not to act, how much risk to take, how to respond when circumstances change and how to learn from completed decisions are equally important.

That belief is reflected in Mint’s central philosophy:

“Invest with Structure. Not Noise.”

The platform is already live, with a redesigned website and a more integrated app experience planned for release by the end of September 2026.

The long-term ambition is larger than building another research or advisory application.

Mint aims to become a trusted investing decision layer in every Indian household with a demat account, helping ordinary investors move from tips and fragmented information towards more informed, structured and risk-aware participation in the equity markets.

For Naresh, the goal is not to make investing look easy. It is to make the decision-making process clearer.



SEBI Registration No.- INH000010177 | BSE Enlistment No.- 5616

Disclaimer: Mint Investing is a SEBI-registered Research Analyst. Registration granted by SEBI, enlistment with BSE and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors. Investment in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.