A theatrical portrayal of Sufi saint Bulleh Shah’s life and spiritual journey formed part of the six-day Urdu Drama Festival organised by Urdu Academy, Delhi. The play ‘Bulleh Shah’ was staged at Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, bringing together theatre, Sufi poetry, music and group dance to explore themes of love, devotion and humanity.

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Written by Pratap Sehgal and directed by Arvind Singh Chandravanshi, the production was presented by Samookha Rangmandal. It focused on key phases in the life of Bulleh Shah, including his spiritual journey and his relationship with his guru, Shah Inayat. The narrative also sought to convey the values of love and humanity associated with the Sufi saint.

A narrator guided the audience through different stages of Bulleh Shah’s life, providing continuity to the story as it moved between episodes. The use of a narrator gave the production a framework through which the central events and relationships could be presented. The characters of Bulleh Shah, Shah Inayat and Gulnar Begum were among those portrayed on stage.

The performance combined spoken scenes with musical and dance sequences. Sufi kalam and music were woven into the production, while group dance added a visual element to the storytelling. These components helped establish the tone of the play and supported its focus on the spiritual and emotional aspects of Bulleh Shah’s life.

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Music and performance shape the narrative The production used music and Sufi poetry as more than accompanying elements. They were part of the way the story was communicated to the audience. The musical portions brought the Sufi tradition into the stage presentation, while the group performances added movement and rhythm to the narrative.

The play’s focus on Bulleh Shah’s devotion to Shah Inayat offered a central thread through which his spiritual journey was presented. The relationship between the saint and his guru was among the key aspects of the story, alongside the broader message of love and humanity. By moving through different phases of his life, the production presented these themes within a theatrical narrative.

The cast portrayed several characters from the story, including Bulleh Shah, Shah Inayat and Gulnar Begum. Narendra Kumar, Kabir Khan, Simran and Raghuveer Ji received appreciation for their performances. The combination of acting, music and group dance contributed to the overall presentation.

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Urdu Academy highlights its cultural activities Dr Farman Chaudhary conducted the programme and spoke about the literary and cultural activities undertaken by Urdu Academy, Delhi. He also highlighted the academy’s efforts to promote the Urdu language. The festival provided a platform for a theatrical production centred on a Sufi figure and the ideas associated with his life and teachings.

At the end of the performance, Lekhraj, special secretary in the Delhi government's Department of Art, Culture and Languages and secretary of Urdu Academy, appreciated the artists and the director. He said the Delhi government was committed to encouraging new talent in the fields of art and culture.

Lekhraj, along with Mohammad Haroon and Uzair Hasan Quddusi, presented a plant to director Arvind Singh Chandravanshi to honour his contribution to the production. The gesture marked the conclusion of the event and acknowledged the work of the director and the cast.

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Through its portrayal of Bulleh Shah’s life, the production brought Sufi thought and its emphasis on love, spiritual devotion and humanity to the festival stage. Its use of narration, music, Sufi kalam and group dance shaped the presentation for the audience at Shri Ram Centre.