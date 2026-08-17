Burns & McDonnell India Doubles Bengaluru Office Footprint to 116,000 Square Feet

Burns & McDonnell India has doubled the footprint of its Bengaluru office to 116,000 square feet, increasing capacity for its growing multidisciplinary teams and supporting continued hiring efforts.

Burns & McDonnell India, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S.-based Burns & McDonnell, provides engineering design, procurement and consulting services in support of the firm’s global projects. Established in Mumbai in 2013 and expanded to Bengaluru in 2023, Burns & McDonnell India grew from slightly over 200 employees to 2,000 professionals across Mumbai and Bengaluru, supporting multidisciplinary projects across global markets.

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Since opening in 2023, the Bengaluru office has become an important part of the company’s global engineering delivery network.

With its Bengaluru office doubling in size, Burns & McDonnell India supports its multidisciplinary teams by providing space for collaboration, skill development, and contributions to global engineering projects.

Expanding capacity for global engineering projects The Bengaluru office supports engineering design, procurement and consulting services for projects across global markets. The expanded workplace provides additional space for technical collaboration, integrated project delivery and employee development.

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“Our Bengaluru office has grown rapidly since it opened, reflecting the strength of our people and the value they bring to global project teams,” says Shailesh Deshpande, operations head of the Bengaluru office. “This expansion gives our professionals more space to collaborate, strengthen their technical capabilities and continue delivering high-quality project delivery.”

Professionals in Bengaluru support global projects across oil, gas and chemicals, power, electrical transmission and distribution, environmental services and complex facilities, including data centers and other mission-critical infrastructure. The expanded office provides additional capacity for multidisciplinary teams supporting global projects.

The expansion supports interdisciplinary collaboration for global engineering projects, reflecting the firm's commitment to the region and its talent pool.

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Supporting collaboration and professional development Another goal of the increased space is to aid interdisciplinary teams despite the requirement for professionals from various technical specialties to work together on projects. With sufficient space for teamwork, teams of experts can work better together at different stages of project implementation. The office will be one of the workplaces of specialists working in the field of engineering, project management, consulting, and contributing toward employees’ development through improvement of skills and experience in international project works.

“The expansion reflects our long-term commitment to Bengaluru and its strong engineering talent base,” says Parul Gopal, chief administrative officer, Burns & McDonnell India. “Our focus is not only on creating more space. Instead, it is about building an environment where people can develop meaningful careers, feel connected and contribute to complex projects around the world.”

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