BYDFi, one of the top 10 crypto exchanges recognised by Forbes in 2024, officially announced that the upgrade of the platform's Perpetual Trading System has been completed. The upgrade not only improves core trading functionalities but also introduces three important functions of innovation and optimisation, which comprehensively improve users' trading flexibility and asset security. Details of the features are as follows:

Unrealized Profits Open New Positions: Boost Fund Efficiency When a user holds a profitable position in the course of trading but has not yet “closed” the position, then the user can use this function to open a new position. This feature allows the user to use this “unrealized profit” as a margin to quickly create new positions and multiply their profits. This breakthrough overcomes the limitations of traditional trading models, allowing users to reinvest funds immediately instead of waiting for settlement. This feature is particularly advantageous in fast-moving markets, enabling traders to seize opportunities and maximize profits.

Hedging for Long-Short Positioning: Master Your Trading Flexibility Compared with the previous Two-Way Positioning Feature, the new hedging function allows users not only to hold both long and short orders in the same trading pair but also to easily realize risk hedging and income lock. Whether in the face of severe market volatility or when the trend is still uncertain, users can hedge operations to avoid potential risks, due to market fluctuations brought about by the retraction of earnings.

Cross Margin Mode: Shared Funds for Reduced Liquidation Risks In Cross Margin mode, all the funds in the user's account are aggregated to provide mutual support for multiple positions. That is, the user does not have to manually input the margin every time for each trade, because the system will automatically distribute funds across all open positions. This mechanism reduces the risk of a single position blowing up and enhances the overall stability of the account.

"Our focus has always been on meeting user needs and ensuring trading security.” BYDFi product team said. “The BYDFi product team stated that by actively interacting with users, they will continuously adjust and improve the platform's features to meet the diverse needs of the market”.

How to Access These New Features Now an upgraded version of the perpetual contract system is live. Please log in to BYDFiand enter into the perpetual trading interface to try the new features. Meanwhile, a welcominginterface, having been optimized, makes it easy for users to trade. Detailed guides in the Help Center or online customer service should solve all kinds of problems a user may face.

BYDFi supports 600 tokens for spot trading (INSTEAD of ABOUT BYDFI) Forbes-named Top 10 Best Crypto Exchange, BYDFi is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is recognised by authoritative media in the industry, like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. It currently supports more than 600 tokens for spot trading, with options for leverage from 1x to 200x to suit every investment strategy.

Soon, BYDFi Copy Trading will enable users to copy strategies from the top traders in real-time with one click on the synchronized operation.

