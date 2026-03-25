CAG flags financial irregularities in Maharashtra child rights panel functioning

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged multiple financial irregularities in the functioning of the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in the fiscal 2018-19, raising serious concerns over weak internal controls and accounting lapses.

In its audit report tabled on Tuesday, the CAG pointed out that interest amounting to ₹10.23 lakh earned on government grants was required to be returned to the state exchequer as per rules, but the commission instead accounted for it as its own income.

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The report was tabled in the assembly by state women and child welfare minister Aditi Tatkare.

The report further noted that expenditure of ₹1.93 lakh incurred on services and materials during the year (2018-19) was not recorded in the accounts, leading to an inflated portrayal of the commission's surplus.

It also highlighted discrepancies in the calculation of depreciation on assets such as computers and printers, stating that incorrect methods led to an overstatement of asset value by ₹0.26 lakh on paper.

The audit found lack of clarity in financial records, noting that ₹2.45 lakh was shown as an advance drawn from the non-salary fund in the balance sheet, but the commission failed to provide any supporting documents or details regarding the purpose and timing of this withdrawal.

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Additionally, no comparative expenditure data with the previous financial year was furnished in the accounts, the report said.

Flagging systemic issues, the CAG observed that the panel lacked an internal audit mechanism, which is essential to ensure transparency and accountability in its functioning. It also noted that no physical verification of inventory was being conducted.

The report stated that the commission received government grants of ₹1.14 crore during 2018-19, all of which were fully utilised by March 31, 2019, leaving no unspent balance.