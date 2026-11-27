Opening a bank account no longer necessarily requires a branch visit. A digital savings account can allow eligible customers to complete much of the account-opening process online, making banking more convenient. However, whether such an account can be maintained without a minimum balance depends on the specific account variant and its terms.

A zero-balance savings account can be useful for customers who want everyday banking facilities without having to maintain a prescribed minimum balance.

Can a digital savings account be zero-balance? Yes, some digital Savings Accounts can have no minimum balance requirement. However, not every digitally opened account is automatically a zero-balance account.

The terms can differ based on the account variant, eligibility criteria and bank. Before opening an account, check whether the specific account has a minimum balance requirement and whether any conditions apply to its zero-balance feature.

What is a digital Savings Account? A digital savings account is a Savings Account that can be opened or accessed through a digital banking journey. Depending on the bank and account type, customers may be able to complete identity verification, submit details and receive account-related services online. Common features may include:

Digital account opening

Mobile and internet banking

UPI transactions

Debit Card access

Fund transfers

Online statements

ATM withdrawals The availability of individual features varies between account variants.

What are the benefits of a zero-balance account? A zero-balance savings account can offer greater flexibility for customers whose account balances vary periodically during the month.

Benefit How it helps No minimum balance requirement Reduces the need to maintain a fixed balance Digital access Enables convenient account management Everyday transactions Supports transfers and payments Easy monitoring Helps track balances and transactions Lower balance pressure Useful when income and expenses vary

However, zero-balance feature does not necessarily mean that every banking service is free. Customers should review the applicable schedule of charges.

What are the requirements for opening one? Requirements depend on the bank and account variant. For an online application, customers may need to provide identity and tax-related information, a valid mobile number and other details required for verification. Before beginning the account-opening process, check:

Age and eligibility criteria Required documents Mobile number requirements KYC and verification process Applicable balance requirements and conditions Transaction and service limits Applicable charges Some digital account-opening journeys may also have geographic or service availability restrictions.

Choosing the right digital account Convenience should not be the only consideration when selecting a digital savings account. Compare the account's interest structure, transaction facilities, ATM access, digital features, charges and customer support.

If maintaining a low balance is important, specifically confirm that the selected variant does not require a minimum balance requirement. This prevents an account from being chosen based on the assumption that all digital accounts are automatically zero-balance.

A digital savings account from IDFC FIRST Bank Eligible customers can open IDFC FIRST Bank’s Quantum+ Savings Account digitally through the mobile app. The account comes with no minimum balance requirement and offers features such as monthly interest credits and a Quantum+ Visa Debit Card, subject to applicable terms.

This makes Quantum+ relevant for customers specifically looking for a zero-balance savings account with a digital onboarding and banking experience.

Conclusion A digital savings account can offer convenient online banking, while a zero-balance savings account can remove the need to maintain a prescribed minimum balance. However, these features are not automatically combined in every product. Compare eligibility, balance requirements, charges and facilities carefully before selecting an account.

FAQs 1. Can every digital Savings Account be maintained with zero balance?

No. Zero-balance availability depends on the specific account variant and its terms.

2. Does a zero-balance account have no charges?

Not necessarily. Other service or transaction charges may still apply.

3. What documents are required to open a digital Savings Account?

Requirements vary, but identity, tax and contact information may be required for KYC and verification.

4. What features can a digital Savings Account provide?

Depending on the product, features may include UPI, fund transfers, mobile banking, internet banking and Debit Card access.

5. How can I confirm whether an account is zero-balance?

Check the account's official terms for its minimum balance requirement and any associated conditions.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.