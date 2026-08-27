Can I open a bank account without visiting a branch?

Visiting a branch is no longer the only way to open a bank account. Many banks allow eligible customers to complete account opening through digital channels, including online applications and remote KYC facilities. However, whether you can complete the entire process without visiting a branch depends on the bank, account type and verification requirements.

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Can you open a bank account without visiting a branch? Yes, an eligible customer may be able to open a bank account without a physical branch visit if the bank offers a fully digital onboarding process. Depending on the account, identity verification may be completed through methods such as video KYC.

This means the application, document submission and identity verification can potentially be completed remotely. However, customers should check the bank's current process because some applications or circumstances may require additional verification.

What does branch-free account opening involve? A typical remote account-opening process involves:

Selecting an eligible bank account. Completing the online application with personal details. Providing the required KYC information and documents. Completing the bank's prescribed verification process. Receiving confirmation once the account is successfully opened. IDFC FIRST Bank offers video KYC for its online savings account journey, allowing eligible customers to complete this process remotely via the video KYC. The process requires access to a camera and microphone and the relevant verification details.

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Will you ever need to visit a branch? Not necessarily. However, a branch visit may be required in certain circumstances, depending on the account, eligibility and the bank's verification requirements.

Before applying, check whether your chosen account supports the available digital verification method and whether any additional requirements apply.

What should you keep ready? Depending on the bank and account, you may need:

Pan

Aadhaar or another accepted KYC document

Registered mobile number

Address and personal details

Other documents specified for the account Keeping these details ready can make remote verification smoother.

What should you compare before choosing an account? Avoid choosing an account solely because it can be opened without visiting a branch. Before selecting a savings account, compare:

Applicable interest rate

Minimum balance requirements

Service charges

Digital banking facilities

Fund transfer options

Transaction limits and conditions

Customer support

Eligibility requirements If potential interest earnings are important, a savings account interest calculator can help you compare estimated growth using the same balance, interest assumptions and savings period. Remember that the result is an estimate and actual earnings depend on the bank's applicable terms.

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How can you complete the process safely? Use only the bank's official website or application for open bank account online services. During digital verification, provide information only through the authorised channel.

Never share OTPs, pins, passwords or other authentication details with anyone claiming to represent the bank. Transaction alerts and secure authentication can also help you monitor account activity after opening the account.

Conclusion You may be able to open a bank account online without visiting a branch if the bank offers digital onboarding and you meet the applicable requirements. However, the verification method and any need for physical interaction can vary by account and customer. Before choosing a savings account, compare its digital facilities, conditions and charges, and use a savings account interest calculator if you want to compare potential returns. Checking these details beforehand can make branch-free account opening more convenient and predictable.

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FAQs Can I open a bank account completely online? Yes, if the bank offers a suitable digital onboarding process and you meet its requirements. Some accounts may still require additional verification.

Is video KYC the same as visiting a branch? No. Video KYC allows identity verification remotely through an authorised digital process, subject to applicable requirements.

What documents are needed to open an account online? Requirements vary, but PAN, accepted identity documents, mobile details and address information are commonly requested.

Is a savings account interest calculator necessary? No. It is simply a useful comparison tool if potential interest earnings are an important factor in choosing a savings account.

How do I safely open a bank account online? Use only the bank's official digital channel, complete the prescribed verification and never share authentication credentials or OTPs.

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Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.