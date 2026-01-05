Canadian Hindu Chambers eye MSMEs, tourism and hospitality investments in UP

Entrepreneurs from Canada are exploring investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh’s MSME, religious tourism and hospitality sectors following talks between a delegation of the Canadian Hindu Chambers of Commerce and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

The 24-member delegation, led by founder president Naresh Kumar Chawda, discussed collaboration in trade, technology and tourism. The Chief Minister assured them of policy and administrative support, citing Uttar Pradesh’s improved law and order and stable governance.

CM Yogi highlighted the state’s MSME ecosystem, supported by 9.6 million units, and the One District–One Product initiative, which has helped traditional industries scale through branding, technology and market access.

He said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a key investment destination, with ₹40 lakh crore worth of proposals received at the Global Investors Summit, of which ₹15 lakh crore have already moved to implementation. Separate policies have been framed to attract FDI and Fortune 500 companies.

Infrastructure expansion—including expressways, airports, logistics parks, data centres and the upcoming Jewar airport—has strengthened the state’s industrial base, he said. He also flagged opportunities in tourism linked to Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj, Buddhist and Jain circuits.