Canadian Mary Brown’s Chicken Makes Entry into the Indian Market

Founded in 1969, Mary Brown's Chicken, Canada's chicken quick-service restaurant chain, today announced its entry into the Indian market as part of its global expansion plan. Mary Brown's Chicken is known for its signature chicken and hand-cut Tater and is committed to fresh, made-from-scratch preparation methods and hospitality.

The Canadian brand, which operates internationally as MB Chicken, plans to bring its signature hand-crafted menu and proprietary cooking technology to one of the world's most dynamic food markets, with its first location set to open in Chandigarh in Q1 2025, followed by expansion into Punjab and Delhi NCR in Q2.

"India represents an exciting new chapter in Mary Brown's global success story," said Cameron Thomson, President of MBCI Ventures Pvt. Ltd. "Our Made Fresh from Scratch™ promise and commitment to genuine hospitality align perfectly with India's rich food culture and discerning consumers. We are committed to delivering on three core priorities: industry-leading hygiene standards, premium quality ingredients, and exceptional customer service."

The company has announced plans to establish more than 100 locations across India within the next five years. This expansion into India follows Mary Brown's international debut in Northern Ireland and openings in Pakistan and Mexico, contributing to its goal of establishing 150 international locations within the next five years.

Known for its signature items like the Big Mary® sandwich and hand-cut Taters, Mary Brown's distinguishes itself through its proprietary cooking technology and commitment to fresh,

Never-frozen ingredients. Each piece of chicken is hand-cut and hand-breaded daily using a secret blend of spices that has remained unchanged for over five decades.

The company's recent track record includes 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and recognition with the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years.

"Our approach combines time-tested recipes with innovative menu offerings tailored to local tastes," the Canadian team emphasized. "Our commitment to fresh, made-from-scratch preparation methods sets us apart in the quick-service restaurant industry."

Mary Brown's currently operates over 255 locations across Canada, with plans to reach 500 domestic locations while pursuing international growth.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.