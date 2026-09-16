Canal water now reaches 80% of Punjab fields, CM Bhagwant Mann says

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said canal irrigation had expanded to 80% of the state’s fields and that his government was targeting 100% coverage. He made the remarks while addressing a Lok Milni programme at Jindwari village in Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Mann said the proportion of fields receiving canal water had risen from 22% before his government took office. He also highlighted a 14,000-km canal-water pipeline network as part of efforts to expand irrigation.

Mann highlights irrigation and welfare measures The chief minister said the government had focused on free electricity, merit-based recruitment, education, healthcare, roads and village development. He said more than 90% of households were receiving free power and that farmers were getting electricity during the daytime.

Mann claimed that more than 70,000 young people had received government jobs without corruption. He also said 45,000 km of roads were being renovated and upgraded and that 3,100 sports stadiums were being constructed to encourage young people to stay away from drugs.

He cited the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, under which he said every resident family in Punjab could receive cashless medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh. He also referred to the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, saying women above 18 would receive ₹1,000 and SC women ₹1,500, with payments transferred directly to bank accounts. Mann said 97% of women in Punjab had benefited from the scheme and that ₹9,300 crore had been allocated in the budget.

Mann said six panchayats were given cheques of ₹20 lakh each to accelerate village development.

CM targets opposition parties Mann criticised the Congress, BJP and Akali Dal, alleging that the parties were primarily engaged in a contest for political power. He urged people to stay away from the BJP and Akali Dal, citing what he described as the need to protect Punjab’s water, Chandigarh and Panjab University.

He alleged that the BJP had treated Punjab unfairly on issues including Panjab University, Chandigarh, the Bhakra Beas Management Board, Sutlej Yamuna Link canal, Harike canal, Republic Day tableaux, Rural Development Fund and border-area funds.

Mann also criticised the Akali leadership over sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib, firing incidents and alleged patronage of the drug trade. He accused former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal of being disconnected from ground realities.

Mann said his government was using tax revenue for development, schools, hospitals and roads. He said feedback from residents through programmes such as Lok Milni was being used to frame development-oriented and citizen-focused policies.