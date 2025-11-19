Caprize Investment Managers Leads ₹66 Crore Pre-IPO Funding in Prem Cables Pvt. Ltd.

Prem Cables Pvt. Ltd.(PCPL), a manufacturer in India’s power cable and conductor sector, has secured ₹66 crore in a late-stage Pre-IPO round led by Caprize Investment Managers. The round also saw participation from several investors, including the Elegant Marbles Family Office, GeeCee Ventures, Morde Foods Family Office, Ativir Financial Services, India emerging Infrastructure Fund alongside Caprize Ventures.

With a legacy of over 60 years, Prem Cables offers a range of products such as aluminium and copper power cables, conductors, and wire rods. The company is currently executing roughly 175 crores in capacity expansion focusing on high-margin products including HT and solar cables, AL59 and HTLS conductors, MVCC and copper cables.

Supported by technology collaborations with partners in France, Korea, and Egypt, and an active order book of ₹650 crore, Prem Cables is positioned to participate in India’s ongoing capital expenditure in transmission infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company is led by Abhay P. Shah (CMD), Aniket A. Shah (Director), Ayush A. Shah (Director) and a leadership team with backgrounds in industrial companies such as Sterlite Technologies (Vedanta Group), Jindal Group, and Essar Group. Under their guidance, Prem Cables has seen steady growth in revenue and profitability across domestic and exports markets, along with Improving ROE and ROCE metrics.

Caprize Investment Managers, led by experienced capital market professionals, has invested in a diverse portfolio of high-growth companies across emerging sectors. Their focus areas include Power, Renewable Energy, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Cloud Computing & Data Center Infrastructure, Healthcare, Industrials, and Consumables. The firm provides late-stage growth capital to businesses with potential for scale and long-term value creation.