Case against producer for forging signature to get rights of films title

Kochi, Jul 29 (PTI) Police have registered a case against Malayalam film producer P A Shamnas for allegedly obtaining the title of the upcoming film “Action Hero Biju-2” by forging actor-producer Nivin Pauly’s signature.

Based on a complaint from Pauly, an FIR was registered against Shamnas under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 465 (forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), police sources said.

In the agreement signed in 2023 by Nivin Pauly, director Abrid Shine and Shamnas for making the film “Action Hero Biju-2,” all the rights of the film were given to Nivin Pauly's production company, Pauly Junior.

Pauly said in his complaint that Shamnas acquired the rights to the name of the film from the Kerala Film Chamber by hiding the agreement.

For this, a document with Nivin Pauly's forged signature was presented. When these matters came to light during the police investigation, the Palarivattom police had registered a case against Shamnas.

The police had earlier registered a case against Nivin Pauly on a complaint filed by Shamnas, who claimed that he owned the rights to the film and that Pauly Junior Company had given the overseas rights to another company without his knowledge.

The complaint states that Shamnas conspired to humiliate Nivin Pauly in public and get his way by threatening him while the dispute over the contract was still pending.