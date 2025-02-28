The Common Admission Test or CAT is one of the most important and competitive entrance exams in India when it comes to pursuing an MBA. The competition is getting intense every year and CAT 2024 saw more than 3 lac aspirants registering for the exam. This exam opens the gateway to a bunch of management institutes like the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) along with several other private business schools. If you are someone who is planning to appear for CAT 2025, understanding the exam structure, syllabus and preparation strategies will be crucial for your success. To level up the preparation one also opts for CAT coaching. As the market is flooded with many options one must make a wise choice in choosing the best CAT coaching. This article will help you through everything you need to know about CAT 2025 so that you can ace the exam with ease.

CAT 2025 Eligibility Before you get into the preparation part, it is important to ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria for CAT 2025:

Educational Qualification: A bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/PWD categories).

Final year students are also eligible to apply. Work Experience: Though work experience is not mandatory for regular programs, it is a good to have attribute which enhances your overall profile. However, executive MBAs have their own criteria of work-ex which varies across colleges. Age Limit: There is no age limit for CAT. One can attempt it as many times as they want. Reservation Policy: Reservation of seats is provided as per the Government of India norms for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PWD candidates. CAT Exam Pattern CAT used to be a 3 hour long exam before the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then brought down to a 2 hour format. It has not seen any changes in last few years and is expected to remain the same for CAT 2025 as well. Below mentioned is the expected pattern for CAT exam 2025:

Section Number of Questions Time Allotted (In Minutes) Marks Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) 24 40 72 Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) 20 40 60 Quantitative Aptitude (QA) 22 40 66

Duration: 2 hours (120 minutes). 40 minutes is allotted to each section and you cannot move across sections.

2 hours (120 minutes). 40 minutes is allotted to each section and you cannot move across sections. Number of Questions: 66 questions in total and is expected to remain the same.

66 questions in total and is expected to remain the same. Marking Scheme: +3 for every correct answer, -1 for every wrong answer (MCQs). No negative marking for TITA questions. CAT 2025 Important Dates The timeline of CAT fairly remains the same every year. Below is the tentative schedule which is expected for CAT 2025. Knowing this is important as you can gauge how many months you have in hand and how you can tweak your preparation.

CAT 2025 Details CAT 2025 Dates CAT 2025 Notification Release Last week of July 2025 CAT 2025 form-filling August 1st week onwards Last Date to fill out the form Second week of September CAT 2025 admit card out First week of November Last Date to download CAT 2025 Admit Card November 30, 2025 CAT 2025 Exam Date November 30, 2025 CAT 2025 Result 1st week of January 2026

Though this will be fairly the schedule, candidates are however advised to regularly check the official CAT website for further updates. Do ensure that you do not miss any deadlines as they are very strict on these things.

Syllabus of CAT 2025 Exam There is no officially predefined CAT syllabus, but based on past trends in the exam, it broadly covers the following topics across its 3 sections:

1. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC): Reading Comprehension (RC): Passages from various genres like economics, history, philosophy, sociology and science are very regular and important.

Verbal Reasoning: Para jumbles, odd-one-out and paragraph summary forms the major portion of the VA part. One third of the VARC is dominated by VA and hence you should not skip preparing these. 2. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR): Data Interpretation: Various visualization tools like tables, bar graphs, pie charts, line graphs appear in this sub-section.

Logical Reasoning: Arrangements, puzzles, Venn Diagrams, etc. forms the core here. 3. Quantitative Ability (QA): Arithmetic: Percentages, profit and loss, time and work, ratios, time, speed and distance are the major topics here.

Algebra: Linear & quadratic equations and inequalities forms the major chunk here.

Geometry and Mensuration: Lines, angles, triangles, circles along with 3D shapes are important.

Number System: Divisibility rules, remainders, LCM and HCF.

Modern Math: Permutations and combinations, probability. Important Topics to Prepare for CAT 2025 While the entire syllabus is surely important, some topics carry more weight based on past year papers. Following are the topics from all the 3 sections highlighting the weightage and the number of questions.

Section Topics Weightage No. of Questions VARC RC - Passages VA - Parajumbles, Odd-One-Out, Sentence Insertion, Parasummary, etc. 67% 33% 16 8 DILR DI - Tables, Graphs, etc. LR - Venn Diagram, Arrangements 50% 50% 10 10 QA Arithmetic Algebra Modern Maths Probability/PnC/Miscellaneous 55% 25% 12% 8% 10 to 12 6 to 8 3 to 4 2

1. VARC: Reading Comprehension is the backbone of this section. You need to practise as diverse genres as possible to get a hang of it.

Para jumbles and paragraph summaries are sometimes tricky, hence practise will be the key here.

Para jumbles and paragraph summaries are sometimes tricky, hence practise will be the key here.

Logical Reasoning has very peculiar sets which are often repeated. Practise them before getting into variety. Practise mental calculations to be fluent in DI sets.

Arithmetic forms a significant chunk of QA questions. Focus on percentages, time-speed-distance, and averages. Algebra and Geometry follow the trend having most weightage after Arithmetic

Percentile 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 99.9 101.4 109.9 124 130 196 99.5 84.29 92.87 107 112 168 99 76.02 83.64 97 102 158 98 66.68 73.88 87 91 143 95 56.41 59.75 72 76 120 90 45.16 48.44 59 63 98 85 42.29 41.32 51 55 87 80 41.19 36.02 45 48 77

Percentile for CAT 2024 VARC Scores LRDI Scores QA Scores Overall Scores 99.9 55 50.1 45 127 99.5 44 41.4 36.5 103.97 99 40.3 37.8 33 95.13 97 33.54 30.8 25 78.97 95 30 27 22 70 90 24 22.5 17 58 85 20.42 19.5 13.7 49 80 18.2 17 11.6 44 75 15.6 14.95 9.92 37

Should I join a CAT Coaching for Preparation? While self-study does work for a few of them, but coaching provides you with certain salient features which cannot be negotiated.

February to March 2025: Build your foundation by revisiting basic concepts in all the 3 sections: QA, DILR, and VARC.

Focus on high weightage topics initially across the sections. April to June 2025: Dive deeper into the syllabus and now cover topic-wise questions.

Try to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you have enough time to improve your preparation. July to September 2025: Start taking full-length mocks. Start by 1 per week and gradually increase as you approach CAT 2025.

Analyse mock tests well to understand where are you lagging behind. Focus now on maintaining accuracy and not just speed. October to November 2025: Revise formulas, shortcuts and other key concepts.

Give more mocks to get a hang of the real exam. November 2025 (Final Weeks): Keep things lighter now. Do not try to overdo things as they may impact negatively.

