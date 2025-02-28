CAT 2025 - Eligibility, Important Topics, Preparation Tips and Other Important Information

The Common Admission Test or CAT is one of the most important and competitive entrance exams in India when it comes to pursuing an MBA. The competition is getting intense every year and CAT 2024 saw more than 3 lac aspirants registering for the exam. This exam opens the gateway to a bunch of management institutes like the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) along with several other private business schools. If you are someone who is planning to appear for CAT 2025, understanding the exam structure, syllabus and preparation strategies will be crucial for your success. To level up the preparation one also opts for CAT coaching. As the market is flooded with many options one must make a wise choice in choosing the best CAT coaching. This article will help you through everything you need to know about CAT 2025 so that you can ace the exam with ease.
Before you get into the preparation part, it is important to ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria for CAT 2025:
CAT used to be a 3 hour long exam before the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then brought down to a 2 hour format. It has not seen any changes in last few years and is expected to remain the same for CAT 2025 as well. Below mentioned is the expected pattern for CAT exam 2025:
|Section
|Number of Questions
|Time Allotted (In Minutes)
|Marks
|Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)
|24
|40
|72
|Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)
|20
|40
|60
|Quantitative Aptitude (QA)
|22
|40
|66
The timeline of CAT fairly remains the same every year. Below is the tentative schedule which is expected for CAT 2025. Knowing this is important as you can gauge how many months you have in hand and how you can tweak your preparation.
|CAT 2025 Details
|CAT 2025 Dates
|CAT 2025 Notification Release
|Last week of July 2025
|CAT 2025 form-filling
|August 1st week onwards
|Last Date to fill out the form
|Second week of September
|CAT 2025 admit card out
|First week of November
|Last Date to download CAT 2025 Admit Card
|November 30, 2025
|CAT 2025 Exam Date
|November 30, 2025
|CAT 2025 Result
|1st week of January 2026
Though this will be fairly the schedule, candidates are however advised to regularly check the official CAT website for further updates. Do ensure that you do not miss any deadlines as they are very strict on these things.
There is no officially predefined CAT syllabus, but based on past trends in the exam, it broadly covers the following topics across its 3 sections:
While the entire syllabus is surely important, some topics carry more weight based on past year papers. Following are the topics from all the 3 sections highlighting the weightage and the number of questions.
|Section
|Topics
|Weightage
|No. of Questions
|VARC
RC - Passages
VA - Parajumbles, Odd-One-Out, Sentence Insertion, Parasummary, etc.
67%
33%
16
8
|DILR
DI - Tables, Graphs, etc.
LR - Venn Diagram, Arrangements
50%
50%
10
10
|QA
Arithmetic
Algebra
Modern Maths
Probability/PnC/Miscellaneous
55%
25%
12%
8%
10 to 12
6 to 8
3 to 4
2
While scores vs percentile vary every year, below is the trend for last 5 years which CAT has recorded. Do note that 2019 was a 300 marks paper and 2020 was 228 marks paper. From 2021, the total marks have been 198 only.
|Percentile
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|2019
|99.9
|101.4
|109.9
|124
|130
|196
|99.5
|84.29
|92.87
|107
|112
|168
|99
|76.02
|83.64
|97
|102
|158
|98
|66.68
|73.88
|87
|91
|143
|95
|56.41
|59.75
|72
|76
|120
|90
|45.16
|48.44
|59
|63
|98
|85
|42.29
|41.32
|51
|55
|87
|80
|41.19
|36.02
|45
|48
|77
|Percentile for CAT 2024
|VARC Scores
|LRDI Scores
|QA Scores
|Overall Scores
|99.9
|55
|50.1
|45
|127
|99.5
|44
|41.4
|36.5
|103.97
|99
|40.3
|37.8
|33
|95.13
|97
|33.54
|30.8
|25
|78.97
|95
|30
|27
|22
|70
|90
|24
|22.5
|17
|58
|85
|20.42
|19.5
|13.7
|49
|80
|18.2
|17
|11.6
|44
|75
|15.6
|14.95
|9.92
|37
While self-study does work for a few of them, but coaching provides you with certain salient features which cannot be negotiated.
Having a proper timeline can help you stay on track and avoid any last-minute stress. Here is a suggested timeline for CAT 2025 preparation:
iQuanta stands as the premier CAT coaching institute, renowned for its unmatched results, credibility, and cutting-edge resources. With over 500 toppers scoring 99+ percentile in CAT 2024, iQuanta has delivered the best results nationwide. As one of the oldest yet most dynamic and up-to-date coaching platforms, iQuanta offers unparalleled advantages, setting it apart from the rest:
iQuanta understands the challenges CAT aspirants face and trains them with a unique dual-pedagogy system—concept classes followed by application sessions. In these sessions, students solve 20-25 new question types within a time limit, building speed, accuracy, and confidence to tackle even the toughest exam questions.
At iQuanta, doubts never hold you back—whether it's 3 AM or 11 PM. With 24/7 doubt-solving, 365 days a year, you get instant clarity within 15 minutes from expert faculty. Unlike other institutes where doubts pile up and slow your progress, iQuanta ensures seamless, uninterrupted preparation.
iQuanta offers a specially designed module for non-engineers who struggle with quants. Aligned with the NCERT Class 6-10 syllabus, it builds strong fundamentals and guides students from basic to advanced-level questions. No other coaching provides such a tailored approach.
Engineers often find the VARC section challenging, which is why iQuanta offers a dedicated module to strengthen grammar, comprehension, and communication. It includes RC videos, CAT VA videos, strategy sessions, and videos with hours of exclusive CAT-focused VARC content.
While others overlook LRDI, iQuanta stays ahead by analyzing and updating sets every year. No matter the cost, they ensure students get the latest, most challenging resources to crack CAT and secure a 99+ percentile.
iQuanta revolutionizes CAT prep with India’s first AI-driven mock test, adapting to your preparation level for targeted practice. It not only refines your concepts but also provides deep analysis, identifying weaknesses and guiding you toward focused improvement.
Preparing with like-minded peers makes all the difference. iQuanta offers India’s largest Facebook CAT prep community, where you can ask doubts, help others, and practice in a healthy, competitive environment.
