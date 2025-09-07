Celebrating 56 years of innovation, aerospace major Embraer sets its radar on India’s growth story

Brazilian multinational aerospace company Embraer celebrated its 56th anniversary in August. As the company commemorates this milestone, it is looking to deepen its collaboration with India, a country it views as an important partner in its global growth strategy. A pivotal move in this journey is the recent establishment of a fully-owned Indian subsidiary, a clear signal of Embraer’s intent to play a significant role in India’s expanding aerospace and defense sectors and contribute to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The company’s commitment to India is broad and multi-faceted, covering defense and security, commercial aviation, business jets, and even the futuristic Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) segment. Currently, there are close to 50 Embraer aircraft across 11 aircraft types operating in the country, from defense to commercial aviation and business aviation, all supported by Embraer’s service and support network in the country. This includes India’s Netra, which is based on the Embraer ERJ145 platform and the E175 regional jet that is operated by regional airline Star Air.

In June this year, Embraer’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Francisco Gomes Neto, articulated a clear vision, recognising that India is the third-largest market in global aviation and a source of immense opportunity. The new subsidiary based in the Capital will serve as a strategic hub for all of the company’s business units and to build a strong local presence.

C-390 Millennium aircraft for India’s defense missions

At the core of Embraer’s defense strategy for India is the introduction of the C-390 Millennium, a multi-mission, medium-lift, military transport aircraft that has been gaining a strong global operator base. This aircraft, which was showcased at AeroIndia 2025 and received strong interest, promises to be a versatile and effective asset for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Its key selling points are its superior performance metrics. It can reportedly fly faster, farther and carry more payload than other medium-sized military transport aircraft with a high cruise speed of 470 knots and a payload capacity of 26 tons. This combination of speed and capacity will contribute to modernisation goals and operational requirements of the country’s defense needs.

The C-390 Millennium’s design is tailored for a wide array of missions, a feature that is vital given India’s diverse and demanding security needs. Its modular architecture allows for swift reconfiguration for tasks such as cargo and troop transport, medical evacuation, aerial firefighting, and humanitarian assistance. The aircraft can be easily fitted with air-to-air refueling equipment to operate both as a tanker and as a receiver using its probe and drogue system for both fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

The aircraft’s ability to operate from unpaved or temporary runways makes it a natural fit for India’s varied topography, from the high altitudes of the Himalayas to the deserts of Rajasthan. Operational flexibility is a top priority, and the C-390’s robust design and multi-mission capabilities thrive in these challenges, performing well in hot, high, dry, or humid conditions.

Since entering operation with the Brazilian Air Force in 2019, the Portuguese Air Force in 2023, and most recently, with the Hungarian Air Force in 2024, the C-390 Millennium has proven its capability, reliability, and performance. The current fleet in operation has demonstrated a mission capability rate of 93% and mission completion rates above 99%.

In addition, the Netherlands, Austria, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Slovakia, and most recently Lithuania have selected the C-390 to modernize their air forces.

Strategic partnership for Atmanirbhar Bharat

In the last three decades, Embraer has designed, developed and entered into service more than 30 different aircraft types across defense, commercial aviation and business aviation. The company seeks to collaborate with like-minded partners in India, eager to take aerospace and defense capabilities to greater heights

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahindra Defence Systems to jointly pursue the IAF’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program with the C-390 Millennium. This partnership is designed to go beyond a simple sale, exploring the possibility of localising production of the C-390 in India, thereby creating thousands of skilled jobs, facilitating technology transfer, and strengthening the country’s indigenous defense ecosystem.

The company’s dedication to this vision is further demonstrated by its plan to establish a procurement, supply chain and engineering team in India. This team will actively seek opportunities within the Indian supply chain, exploring the possibility of procuring components and services locally. This approach is aimed at reducing India's import dependence and boosting local manufacturing, a core tenet of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Furthermore, the successful collaboration on the Netra AEW&C aircraft, based on the ERJ145 platform, with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), stands as proof of Embraer’s ability to partner effectively with Indian institutions.

Expanding footprint in commercial aviation

Embraer’s expansion plans for India extend into the commercial aviation space as well. Embraer’s aircraft have transformed and enhanced regional connectivity, as proven with Star Air – an all-Embraer operator of E175 and ERJ145 aircraft.

With a range beyond the turboprop and capacity below the 180-seat narrowbody, the E-Jets, notably the E195-E2, with a capacity to seat up to 146 passengers, bring significant benefits to India’s air connectivity by unlocking ‘blue ocean’ opportunities found in tier two and tier three cities and contributing to India's aspirations of becoming a leading global aviation hub.

The company is exploring opportunities with airlines in the country to broaden its operator base.

As global partnerships evolve and dynamics shift, the longstanding ties between India and Brazil are strengthening — most recently through state visits and high-level dialogues and collaborations. Building on this legacy, Embraer sees opportunities to grow its commitment in India and contribute to becoming a long-term, valuable partner in India’s ongoing aerospace and defense journey.